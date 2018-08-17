World
Drawing Tips for Getting the Most Out of Your Apple Pencil

Drawing Tips for Getting the Most Out of Your Apple Pencil
Drawing Tips for Getting the Most Out of Your Apple Pencil , Courtesy of Morpholio Trace
Want to get the most of your Apple Pencil in Trace? Today, Rome Prize winner Javier Galindo, is going to show you a few features that will make your Trace drawings sing.

“Forget anything you thought you knew about previous styluses. Draw with the Apple Pencil as you would with any pencil and the rest will come naturally.” -Javier Galindo

1. Pressure

Want a line to be bolder or darker? Simply press down and watch the lightness of the line change. Make your line look heavy or faint. Perfect for expressing depth in your drawing.

Courtesy of Morpholio Trace
2. Tilt

Want to fill or shade? Simply “Tilt” your Apple Pencil to allow your watercolor brush, graphite pencil, charcoal or chisel marker to be spread wide or bleed deep. It will feel just like a real pencil on its side.
HINT: Lighten opacity slider in pen toolbar for soft shading.

Courtesy of Morpholio Trace
3. Azimuth

Want to see something really cool? Use the chisel marker and notice the direction of the line adjust with the marker as you rotate it. Can you get more real than this?

Courtesy of Morpholio Trace
4. Consistency

Need a mechanical line where the pen maintains perfect width and color? Simply select the technical pen and you will have the exact line you need no matter how the pencil moves. To change thickness simply change pen sizes.

Courtesy of Morpholio Trace
We hope that Javier’s drawings below and these tips will inspire you to take your work to the next level. Want to see more of Javier’s work? Click here.

Courtesy of Morpholio Trace
Courtesy of Morpholio Trace
Courtesy of Morpholio Trace
This article was originally published on Medium.

Learn more about Morpholio Trace and download it for your iPad or iPhone.

About this author
Javier Galindo
Author

