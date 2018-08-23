World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Park
  4. China
  5. MLA+
  6. 2017
  7. Xiangmi Park Science Library / MLA+

Xiangmi Park Science Library / MLA+

  • 00:00 - 23 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Xiangmi Park Science Library / MLA+
Save this picture!
Xiangmi Park Science Library / MLA+, © Vlad Feoktistov
© Vlad Feoktistov

© Vlad Feoktistov © Vlad Feoktistov atrium. Image © Vlad Feoktistov circulation. Image © Vlad Feoktistov + 33

  • Architects

    MLA+

  • Location

    Xiangmi Park, 30 Nongyuan Rd, Futian Qu, Shenzhen Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China

  • Design Team

    Markus Appenzeller, Pinar Bozoglan, Qian Li, Martin Probst, Brechtje Spreeuwers, Magdalena Szczypka, Roland Winkler

  • Area

    1500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Vlad Feoktistov, Lard Buurman
Save this picture!
Xiangmi Park. Image © Vlad Feoktistov
Xiangmi Park. Image © Vlad Feoktistov

Xiangmi Park, an undiscovered treasure box
Xiangmi Park is a historic place for Shenzhen standards. Originally used as an agricultural research center it was quickly swallowed by the extension of the city since the 1980s. During 35 years protected from rapid urban growth, the existence of the research facility also preserved a large lychee orchard on a hill, fish ponds, a flower market, many large trees and a palm tree avenue. Located in Shenzhen’s central Futian District, it was an undiscovered treasure box in the middle of a metropolis.

Save this picture!
© Vlad Feoktistov
© Vlad Feoktistov
Save this picture!
© Vlad Feoktistov
© Vlad Feoktistov

Shenzhen is rapidly improving the quality of life for citizens
This green treasure in the middle of the city had the potential to become a city park for the local community. Urban residents can reconnect to local climate, local flora, and local fauna. It encourages a positive new lifestyle: local, healthy, and aware of the connection and the responsibility of our urban lives for the environment. The masterplan proposed keeps much of the existing assets but enriches it with more possibilities to experience nature. New landscapes are added that serve as both, a recreational open space, a contribution to climate change mitigation, and an educational field.

Save this picture!
© Vlad Feoktistov
© Vlad Feoktistov

Contemporary with an eye on traditions
The buildings in the park seek to engage with the nature surrounding them in many different ways. Rather than being an intrusion, they are devices that reveal some of the qualities of the local natural environment. In doing so, they stand in the tradition of classical Chinese garden architecture and at the same time they are activators in a contemporary and accessible new open park.

Save this picture!
atrium. Image © Vlad Feoktistov
atrium. Image © Vlad Feoktistov
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
atrium. Image © Vlad Feoktistov
atrium. Image © Vlad Feoktistov

The library as highlight of the park
MLA+ designed Xiangmi Science Library is a lightweight building, connected to a ‘tree top walk’, a bridge through the park. The steel structure and the all glass façade form the base of the light and airy appeal of the building. Big cantilevers of powder coated metal serve as sun shading and make reference to local vernacular architecture. The program consists of a meeting room, a reading room, the book magazine, a terrace and offices for administration. Public spaces are lifted from the ground to emphasize the experience of nature and to create a vista terrace.

Save this picture!
circulation. Image © Vlad Feoktistov
circulation. Image © Vlad Feoktistov

The library also is a public staircase. It serves as a connecting element between the level of the bridge with the ground floor. Perched in between the trees, the building offers an ever-changing experience of its surrounding landscape. This experience varies from floor to floor. With its dematerialized ground floor, it becomes a part of the shaded forest floor. Structural elements blend with the surrounding tree trunks. Upper levels sit in between the dense canopy of leaves and therefore have a more enclosed, intimate feeling. The very top floor offers the views of the surroundings and the city. Experiencing the library is like climbing a tree - a tree of knowledge.

Save this picture!
night view. Image © Vlad Feoktistov
night view. Image © Vlad Feoktistov

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
MLA+
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete Fabric

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Landscape Architecture Park Cultural Architecture Library China
Cite: "Xiangmi Park Science Library / MLA+" 23 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900300/xiangmi-park-science-library-mla-plus/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Vlad Feoktistov

深圳香蜜公园科学图书馆 / MLA+

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »