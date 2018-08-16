An Australian Tiny Home / CABN

+ 11

Architects CABN

Location Adelaide Hills Council, Australia

Lead Designer Michael Lamprell

Area 15.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Manufacturers Loading...

Builder Jake Laidlaw

Digital Design Shane Laidlaw More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Set in 180 acres of natural scrubland and adjacent to a conservation park boasting incredible walking trails, creeks, dams and breathtaking scenery.

Situated in the stunning Adelaide Hills, less than an hour’s drive from Adelaide, our first CABN location is a quiet achiever. In the hills, you are never far from wine, but with conservation parks nearby you can forgo the wineries and reconnect with nature.

Think bushwalking, forest, creeks, waterfalls and bird watching. Expect kangaroos, drop bears and bandicoots. Wake up to the sound of magpies and kookaburras heralding the dawn. Gaze up at the night sky, with a warming nip in hand.

Somewhere along the way, we lost touch. With ourselves and what is most important – our environment and the people in it. The realities of modern life are eroding the base of our existence. Each other. The basic human instinct of interaction is being diminished by a society more comfortable with banter on social media than a real world encounter. We get greater satisfaction from possessions than we do from heartfelt experiences. The pursuit of ‘things’ regulates how we exist and treat others. We say enough. CABN was set up to help provide people with a means to disconnect from the crazy we have brought upon ourselves. Our completely off-grid, sustainable and eco-friendly tiny houses set in some of South Australia’s most stunning and stimulating landscapes offer an ideal escape. Give yourself a fighting chance with a short stay, recharge your batteries and retreat in style. Our digital detox allows you the freedom to disconnect from the tyranny of online lives and to reconnect with what makes you happiest.

CABNs use of locally sources materials allows for strict quality control, and our design team can cater our exterior cladding to cater to each unique location we feature our CABN.