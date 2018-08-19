World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. Olson Kundig
  6. 2013
  7. Cliff Dwelling / Olson Kundig

Cliff Dwelling / Olson Kundig

  • 13:00 - 19 August, 2018
Cliff Dwelling / Olson Kundig
Cliff Dwelling / Olson Kundig, © Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

© Nic Lehoux © Nic Lehoux © Benjamin Benschneider © Nic Lehoux + 19

  • Project Team

    Jim Olson, FAIA design principal; Elizabeth Bianchi Conklin, AIA, LEED

  • AP project manager

    Megan Quinn, project architect

  • Contractor

    Highliner Construction Ltd.

  • Landscape Design

    Christina Charles Landscape Design
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on the edge of a bluff above Semiahmoo Bay, the house creates privacy while taking advantage of spectacular views of the water, islands and mountains to the west, east and south. The transformation from urbanity to tranquility begins at the street. From the north, the home is protected and unassuming. Thick concrete walls shield the occupants from sights and sounds of the busy road above. Glass window walls and expansive decks maximize the south facing side.

© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

Over three levels, the house slowly reveals its layers; principal living areas (living room, dining room and kitchen) are collected on the main level just off of the formal entry gallery. The master suite is private and tucked away on the second level while the family room, children’s bedrooms, sauna and exercise area on the ground floor open out to the lap pool and spa outside.

© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

The cascading layers of the house are connected by a cast-in-place concrete stair. Glass guardrails are capped with a stainless steel handrail. The stair opens to a gallery on each level with views out to the Bay below. The simple material palette is durable and low maintenance. Concrete walls and floors, and natural unfinished zinc siding are contrasted with warm Douglas fir ceilings and soffits.

© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

Olson Kundig
Wood Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Canada
Cite: "Cliff Dwelling / Olson Kundig" 19 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900279/cliff-dwelling-olson-kundig/> ISSN 0719-8884

