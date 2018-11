A Library of 100 Downloadable Photoshop Textures

Among the dozens of software programs exploited by architects today, Photoshop is one of the most universal, enduring, and valuable. The go-to tool for students and architects for image-based editing, collages, and rendering, the popularity of Photoshop has given rise to countless online tutorials, tips, and resources.

One of the most frustrating and time-consuming exercises in using Photoshop is the endless search for high-quality material textures. This demand has led to the creation of many dispersed online libraries, allowing users to download royalty-free, high-resolution textures for almost any material. One such site is Texture Palace, offering an extensive, Flickr-based library with high-quality concrete, timber, steel, and many other textures.

Below, we have collated some of the best textures from Texture Palace, creating an easy go-to resource as you create your next masterpiece. The site is steadily updated with new textures, so be sure to visit the official site here, and their Flickr page here. To access the full range of resolutions for each texture below, simply follow the link in the image caption.

Concrete

Timber

Metal

Stone

Brick

Brick 02. Image © Flickr user Andrew Kelsall icensed under CC BY 2.0

Brick 07. Image © Flickr user Ryan Day licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Brick 08. Image © Flickr user Michael Coghlan licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Brick 09. Image © Flickr user Esko Kurvinen licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Brick 10. Image © Flickr user Kat Selvocki licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Asphalt

Earth

Earth 01. Image © Flickr user Texture Palace licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Earth 02. Image © Flickr user Texture Palace licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Earth 03. Image © Flickr user Texture Palace licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Earth 04. Image © Flickr user Texture Palace licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Earth 05. Image © Flickr user Texture Palace licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Earth 06. Image © Flickr user Texture Palace licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Earth 07. Image © Flickr user Texture Palace licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Grass & Leaves

Leaves 01. Image © Flickr user Texture Palace licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Leaves 02. Image © Flickr user Texture Palace licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Leaves 03. Image © Flickr user Texture Palace licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Leaves 04. Image © Flickr user Texture Palace licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Water

Water 02. Image © Flickr user Texture Palace licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Water 03. Image © Flickr user Texture Palace licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Water 04. Image © Flickr user Texture Palace licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Water 05. Image © Flickr user Texture Palace licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Sky

Sky 01. Image © Flickr user Martin Duggan licensed under CC BY 2.0

Sky 02. Image © Flickr user Texture Palace licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Sky 03. Image © Flickr user Texture Palace licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Sky 04. Image © Flickr user Texture Palace licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Sky 05. Image © Flickr user Sarah Falla licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Fabric

Textures via: Texture Palace