World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Fender Katsalidis Architects’ Northbank Seafarers Place Development Approved

Fender Katsalidis Architects’ Northbank Seafarers Place Development Approved

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Fender Katsalidis Architects’ Northbank Seafarers Place Development Approved
Save this picture!
Fender Katsalidis Architects’ Northbank Seafarers Place Development Approved, Goods Shed Development. Image Courtesy of Fender Katsalidis Architects
Goods Shed Development. Image Courtesy of Fender Katsalidis Architects

Fender Katsalidis Architects’ Seafarers Place project has received planning approval for its $450 million redevelopment of the Northbank Goods Shed. Designed to revitalize the industrial waterfront site, the project will include a mixed-use precinct and a 5-star luxury hotel along the Yarra riverfront. Created with property developer Riverlee, the project aims to radically rethink the area's public space with a 3,500sqm public park and significant restoration along the historic wharf. 

Save this picture!
Goods Shed Development. Image Courtesy of Fender Katsalidis Architects
Goods Shed Development. Image Courtesy of Fender Katsalidis Architects

The Northbank Goods Shed development will include structural reinforcement and cosmetic renovations to the wharf and historic crane on site. The 5-star hotel will rest atop the historic goods shed and include 280 rooms, 150 luxurious residences and a 1000-seat event center, along with a range of retail amenity space. The event cetner will occupy the heritage-listed former cargo shed, Berth 5, at the North Wharf site. Built in the immediate post-war years, Berth 5 is recognized as “the oldest surviving shed specifically designed for modern mechanized goods handling.”

Save this picture!
Goods Shed Development. Image Courtesy of Fender Katsalidis Architects
Goods Shed Development. Image Courtesy of Fender Katsalidis Architects

The Seafarers Place project, designed by Fender Katsalidis Architects with landscape design by Oculus, was inherited after a proposed change of use on the site from commercial to residential. The proposal received the unanimous support of the City of Melbourne in February, and construction is expected to begin in mid-2019.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Fender Katsalidis Architects’ Northbank Seafarers Place Development Approved" 15 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900266/fender-katsalidis-architects-northbank-seafarers-place-development-approved/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »