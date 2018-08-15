World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Brussels Regeneration Contest Won by MLA+ and Korteknie Stuhlmacher Architecten

Brussels Regeneration Contest Won by MLA+ and Korteknie Stuhlmacher Architecten

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Brussels Regeneration Contest Won by MLA+ and Korteknie Stuhlmacher Architecten
Save this picture!
Brussels Regeneration Contest Won by MLA+ and Korteknie Stuhlmacher Architecten, Lebeau – Sablon. Image Courtesy of MLA+
Lebeau – Sablon. Image Courtesy of MLA+

The Brussels Lebeau – Sablon competition has announced MLA+, the sister company of Maccreanor Lavington, as the winners of the international contest to transform the city's historic Le Sablon district. Working together with local firm Korteknie Stuhlmacher Architecten, the team's proposal is a new mixed-use development for Belgium developer IMMOBEL, which seeks to regenerate the key historical district. The winning scheme includes offices, residences, a student hotel, and a public square.

Save this picture!
Lebeau – Sablon. Image Courtesy of MLA+
Lebeau – Sablon. Image Courtesy of MLA+

Located in central Brussels, the Le Sablon district consists of many existing office projects created after a mid-20th century redevelopment proposal. MLA+ and Korteknie Stuhlmacher Architecten's regeneration scheme beat out competing bids by Caruso St. JohnNeutelings Riedijk Architects and 3XN. The two practices collaborated to redevelop a scheme that wiould provide 41,500 sqm of housing, retail and offices. The design approach was to introduce five new city blocks which all sit comfortably within their urban fabric and bring architectural variety to embrace the character of the neighborhood. 

Save this picture!
Lebeau – Sablon. Image Courtesy of MLA+
Lebeau – Sablon. Image Courtesy of MLA+

The winning proposal unifies the new city blocks with an inner court and recognizes their visibility in the public realm. Sited on Place du Grand Sablon, one of the most exclusive districts in Brussels, the surrounding context includes a mix of heritage and high-density projects. In the coming period, MLA+ and Korteknie Stuhlmacher will further design and develop the block between Rue Lebeau, Rue de la Paille and Rue de Ruysbroeck.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Brussels Regeneration Contest Won by MLA+ and Korteknie Stuhlmacher Architecten" 15 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900265/brussels-regeneration-contest-won-by-mla-plus-and-korteknie-stuhlmacher-architecten/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »