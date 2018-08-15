World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Bjarke Ingels: "New York is not the Capital of the United States. It is a Capital of the World."

Bjarke Ingels: "New York is not the Capital of the United States. It is a Capital of the World."

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Bjarke Ingels: "New York is not the Capital of the United States. It is a Capital of the World."

Since moving to New York in 2010, BIG founder Bjarke Ingels has built an impressive portfolio, from developed projects such as VIA 57 West and The Eleventh to propositions such as West 29th Street and The Spiral.

In a new interview with Louisiana Channel, Ingels steps back from the pragmatism of individual projects, and instead reflects on his view of New York, from multiculturalism and inequality to regeneration and skyscrapers.

The Eleventh by BIG. Image © TheXI.com The High Line by James Corner Field Operations with Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Image © Iwan Baan VIA 57 West by BIG. Image © Nic Lehoux 2 World Trade Center by BIG. Image © DBOX, Courtesy of BIG + 21

Save this picture!
Bjarke Ingels: "New York is not the Capital of the United States. It is a Capital of the World.", The Spiral by BIG. Image © Tishman Speyer
The Spiral by BIG. Image © Tishman Speyer
Save this picture!
The Spiral by BIG. Image © Tishman Speyer
The Spiral by BIG. Image © Tishman Speyer

When you look at this manmade mountain range behind me, it is a product of accumulation, congregations, business, commerce, etc, and every individual building in its own right is perhaps not particularly interesting. It is often very pragmatic and straightforward parameters that have shaped each building, but together the sum of the parts becomes something majestic and awe-inspiring, and speaks to the power of the human project, which is to build cities, and inhabit this planet.
-Bjarke Ingels, speaking to Louisiana Channel

Save this picture!
VIA 57 West by BIG. Image © Iwan Baan
VIA 57 West by BIG. Image © Iwan Baan
Save this picture!
VIA 57 West by BIG. Image © Iwan Baan
VIA 57 West by BIG. Image © Iwan Baan

In the interview, Ingels praises New York City as a “capital of the world,” a melting pot where different nationalities come together [so] that you belong to by choice, rather than by birthright.” The disparity between individuals’ wealth is not ignored by Ingels, reflecting on the exclusive worlds of $60 million penthouses. However, he points to notes of optimism such as his VIA 57 West, where 20% of apartments are designated as affordable.

Save this picture!
VIA 57 West by BIG. Image © Nic Lehoux
VIA 57 West by BIG. Image © Nic Lehoux
Save this picture!
VIA 57 West by BIG. Image © Nic Lehoux
VIA 57 West by BIG. Image © Nic Lehoux

Much of the conversation sees Ingels recall the past, present, and future of skyscrapers in New York City. He shares his view that the skyscraper is driven by hyper-efficiency, and the “mathematics of leasing depths and elevator counts.”

According to Ingels, the high cost of skyscrapers demands that innovation is calculated, seeking to exploit and reform existing parameters, rather than ignore them. This design methodology is what lies behinds many upcoming BIG skyscrapers in the Big Apple, including West 29th Street, The Spiral, and 2 World Trade Center.

Save this picture!
2 World Trade Center by BIG. Image © DBOX, Courtesy of BIG
2 World Trade Center by BIG. Image © DBOX, Courtesy of BIG
Save this picture!
2 World Trade Center by BIG. Image © DBOX, Courtesy of BIG
2 World Trade Center by BIG. Image © DBOX, Courtesy of BIG

To build something that is 50 stories tall or 100 stories tall is so expensive, that nobody wants to flip a coin or do something wild. So any experimentation you do has to be careful, considered, and rather than ignoring the parameters, you really have to put yourself into the parameters and make it happen. In that logic, we are doing a handful of skyscrapers right now that all somehow try to take that same set of parameters and recombine them in order to create something that New York hasn’t seen before.
-Bjarke Ingels, speaking to Louisiana Channel

Save this picture!
West 29th Street . Image via NY YIMBY
West 29th Street . Image via NY YIMBY
Save this picture!
West 29th Street . Image via NY YIMBY
West 29th Street . Image via NY YIMBY

Despite the ever-changing shape of New York’s skyline, Ingels sees the adaptation of former infrastructure zones into public amenities and parks as the city’s most exciting architectural developments. He cites projects such as the High Line which will host BIG’s The Eleventh, and his proposed BIG U which would transform the former shipyards and warehouses along Manhattan’s waterfront.

Save this picture!
Plans for the BIG U. Image Courtesy of rebuildbydesign.org
Plans for the BIG U. Image Courtesy of rebuildbydesign.org
Save this picture!
Plans for the BIG U. Image Courtesy of rebuildbydesign.org
Plans for the BIG U. Image Courtesy of rebuildbydesign.org

He tells Louisiana Channel “you have this engine of transformation which is turning former industry into public programs […] an approach which is very true to the character that you find in the city.”

Save this picture!
The Eleventh by BIG. Image © Andrew Campbell Nelson
The Eleventh by BIG. Image © Andrew Campbell Nelson
Save this picture!
The High Line by James Corner Field Operations with Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Image © Iwan Baan
The High Line by James Corner Field Operations with Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Image © Iwan Baan

Though clearly holding deep affection of New York City, Ingel’s time in the Big Apple has not been without its frustrations. Reflecting on the early days of the VIA 57 West, and the client’s eagerness for a mid-rise building rather than a skyscraper, Ingels recalls sentiments of “Damn! I finally get invited to New York, and they want me to do a small building. That’s not fair.”

Save this picture!
Plans for the BIG U. Image Courtesy of rebuildbydesign.org
Plans for the BIG U. Image Courtesy of rebuildbydesign.org

News via: Louisiana Channel

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Bjarke Ingels: "New York is not the Capital of the United States. It is a Capital of the World."" 15 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900264/bjarke-ingels-new-york-is-not-the-capital-of-the-united-states-it-is-a-capital-of-the-worl/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »