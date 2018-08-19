World
  7. Tanderrum Pedestrian Bridge / John Wardle Architects + NADAAA + Oculus

Tanderrum Pedestrian Bridge / John Wardle Architects + NADAAA + Oculus

  • 18:00 - 19 August, 2018
Tanderrum Pedestrian Bridge / John Wardle Architects + NADAAA + Oculus
© Kristoffer Paulsen
© Kristoffer Paulsen

© Kristoffer Paulsen © Kristoffer Paulsen © Peter Bennetts © Kristoffer Paulsen + 26

  • Construction Team

    Fitzgerald Constructions Australia and Harris HMC

  • Structural Engineer

    GHD

  • Building Services Engineer

    GHD

  • Civil Engineer

    GHD

  • Geotechnical Engineer

    GHD and Golders

  • Sustainability (ESD) Consultancy

    Cundall

  • Landscape Architect

    Oculus

  • Building Surveyor

    McKenzie Group

  • Accessibility Consultant

    McKenzie Group

  • Acoustic Consultant

    GHD

  • Lighting Designer

    Electrolight

  • Heritage Architects

    RBA

  • Signage and Wayfinding

    Buro North

  • Traffic and Pedestrian Modelling

    GHD
    More Specs Less Specs
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

Text description provided by the architects. The new Tanderrum Pedestrian Bridge linking Birrarung Marr with the Melbourne Park sports precinct creates a new arrival address for Melbourne Park. The bridge serves as a major pedestrian entrance point during the Australian Open. A ramping pathway through Birrarung Marr leads to the bridge proper and its alignment respects the landscape and topography of the park.

© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Kristoffer Paulsen
© Kristoffer Paulsen

In our design, we make an important connection between the historic landscape of Speakers Corner and the outside tennis courts of Melbourne Park across Batman Avenue. Both of these existing spaces are steeped inegalitarian and democratic values - one with a history of regular citizens speaking freely on any subject; the other where a player of any ranking can pick up a tennis racquet in one of the sport’s great precincts.

© Kristoffer Paulsen
© Kristoffer Paulsen

The bridge design is slender, a flat steel girder structure that tapers at its edges to achieve the required span across Batman Avenue. The bridge undercroft follows the slope of the existing landscape thus eliminating low forming spaces and settles the bridge into the landscape. The lightweight filigree character of the steel structure provides the framework for a journey which branches into a connective path with views toward the Yarra River, Birrarung Marr, and the City.

© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts
Elevations
Elevations
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

About this office
NADAAA
Office
John Wardle Architects
Office
Oculus
Office

Steel Concrete

Cite: "Tanderrum Pedestrian Bridge / John Wardle Architects + NADAAA + Oculus" 19 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900249/tanderrum-pedestrian-bridge-john-wardle-architects-plus-nadaaa-plus-oculus/> ISSN 0719-8884

