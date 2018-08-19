The Residence in Township / GOODJOY

+ 31

Architects GOODJOY

Location Pingtung, Taiwan

Architect in Charge Chien-chih Lai

Design Team Cian-hua Su,Yu-cing Su

Area 330.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Sin-yuanI Lan

Text description provided by the architects. The house, in this project, is built on the self-owned estate located at Pingtung City, where a number of traditional arcades and houses are ubiquitous along street.

The client and father live in this house, which is built based on three elements including white façade, exposed concrete wall, and greenery environment, all of which have shown the lively but simple space and the concerns of new design ideas to local cityscape.

Different life preferences, between the client and father, are taken into consideration under which the father likes a white house, and the client wants to have his house built with exposed concrete, a modern architectural style.

By daytime, the ceiling window spills the indoor space with daylight; the lattice windows isolate the daylight heat and street noise. At night, the glimmer through the windows presents the care of father for hard working son.

The harmonious relationship between the house and natural environment can be seen from that the permeable pavement on the garage recycles rains and keeps the indoor space at comfortable temperature.

The life style of the client has made the designer focus heavily on spiritual elements so that the applications of exposed concrete have brought to the family a life style full of elegance and refiner.