  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Taiwan
  5. GOODJOY
  6. 2017
  7. The Residence in Township / GOODJOY

The Residence in Township / GOODJOY

  • 20:00 - 19 August, 2018
The Residence in Township / GOODJOY
© Sin-yuanI Lan
  • Architects

    GOODJOY

  • Location

    Pingtung, Taiwan

  • Architect in Charge

    Chien-chih Lai

  • Design Team

    Cian-hua Su,Yu-cing Su

  • Area

    330.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Sin-yuanI Lan
© Sin-yuanI Lan
Text description provided by the architects. The house, in this project, is built on the self-owned estate located at Pingtung City, where a number of traditional arcades and houses are ubiquitous along street.

© Sin-yuanI Lan
The client and father live in this house, which is built based on three elements including white façade, exposed concrete wall, and greenery environment, all of which have shown the lively but simple space and the concerns of new design ideas to local cityscape.

© Sin-yuanI Lan
Different life preferences, between the client and father, are taken into consideration under which the father likes a white house, and the client wants to have his house built with exposed concrete, a modern architectural style.

Save this picture!
Wind analysis
Wind analysis

By daytime, the ceiling window spills the indoor space with daylight; the lattice windows isolate the daylight heat and street noise. At night, the glimmer through the windows presents the care of father for hard working son.

© Sin-yuanI Lan
© Sin-yuanI Lan
© Sin-yuanI Lan
The harmonious relationship between the house and natural environment can be seen from that the permeable pavement on the garage recycles rains and keeps the indoor space at comfortable temperature.

© Sin-yuanI Lan
The life style of the client has made the designer focus heavily on spiritual elements so that the applications of exposed concrete have brought to the family a life style full of elegance and refiner.

© Sin-yuanI Lan
About this office
GOODJOY
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Taiwan
