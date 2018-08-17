Asintelix Office / EZEQUIELFARCA

+ 38

Text description provided by the architects. A home built in the 1970s was renovated to create a dynamic, multi-purpose work environment for Asintelix, an automation and security company located in Mexico City. This new office space sought to reflect the company’s culture and values, incentivizing collaboration and offering employees a diverse environment where their personal and collective needs would be met.

A central patio was conditioned to become an ideal spot for rest and contemplation, while a rooftop terrace acts as a meeting point for work and recreational activities between employees.

The restrained materials palette lends protagonism to the greenery located in the exterior areas, while also creating a cool yet stimulating work environment, allowing for optimal focus and motivation.

Throughout the building, a concrete lattice was designed and installed to filter sunlight as it glides into the indoor spaces, establishing a seamless transition between exterior and interior areas during the daytime. After nightfall, the lattice is illuminated with artificial light, creating a new effect that adds character and energy to the space.