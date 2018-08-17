World
i

i

i

i

i

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Mexico
  5. Ezequiel Farca + Cristina Grappin
  6. 2017
Asintelix Office / EZEQUIELFARCA

  • 13:00 - 17 August, 2018
© Jaime Navarro

© Jaime Navarro

  • Architects

    Ezequiel Farca + Cristina Grappin

  • Location

    Mexico City, Mexico

  • Architect in charge

    Cristina Grappin

  • Other Participants

    Ezequiel Farca, Cristina Grappin, Manuel Medina

  • Area

    6447.58 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
Text description provided by the architects. A home built in the 1970s was renovated to create a dynamic, multi-purpose work environment for Asintelix, an automation and security company located in Mexico City. This new office space sought to reflect the company’s culture and values, incentivizing collaboration and offering employees a diverse environment where their personal and collective needs would be met.

Section A
© Jaime Navarro
A central patio was conditioned to become an ideal spot for rest and contemplation, while a rooftop terrace acts as a meeting point for work and recreational activities between employees.

Ground Floor
© Jaime Navarro
The restrained materials palette lends protagonism to the greenery located in the exterior areas, while also creating a cool yet stimulating work environment, allowing for optimal focus and motivation.

© Jaime Navarro
Throughout the building, a concrete lattice was designed and installed to filter sunlight as it glides into the indoor spaces, establishing a seamless transition between exterior and interior areas during the daytime. After nightfall, the lattice is illuminated with artificial light, creating a new effect that adds character and energy to the space.

Diagram
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
About this office
Ezequiel Farca + Cristina Grappin
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Mexico
Cite: "Asintelix Office / EZEQUIELFARCA" [Oficinas Asintelix / EZEQUIELFARCA] 17 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900205/asintelix-office-ezequielfarca/> ISSN 0719-8884

