Fine Arts Building of AHUAC / TJAD

Save this picture! Southeast side exterior. Image © Qingshan Wu

Architects TJAD

Location Huai Hai Da Dao, Hefei Shi, Anhui Sheng, China

Design Team Qiang Chen, Wensheng Wang ,Jun Zhou, Ye Wen, Jianru Chen, Mingxu Zhou, Qingtao Bai

Area 15370.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Qingshan Wu

Structure Gang Jin, Shixin Jiang, Xi Li

MEP Yiqing Chen, Jiajue Shen, Liu Yang More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! West side exterior. Image © Qingshan Wu

Text description provided by the architects. The high wall and quiet courtyard of Hui-style architecture create an introverted world which becomes a medium for the communication between people and nature. The campus of AHUAC adopts the theme of “new Hui-style art settlements” and explores the characteristics of art colleges and regional architectures. Fine arts building is adjacent to the main axis of the campus, surrounded by wonderful natural landscape.

Save this picture! Inner courtyard steps. Image © Qingshan Wu

Enclosed and Open Courtyard

The building adopts the traditional square layout of enclosed courtyard with a huge opening in each direction to create a “windmill” configuration. It dissolves the disadvantages caused by the negative angles in the conventional plan, as well enables indoor and outdoor spaces to have a more active interaction, giving the static space the sense of dynamics.

Save this picture! Axon Diagram. Image Courtesy of TJAD

A cantilever bridge extends from the southern opening at the 4th floor. The lightness and opening of the bridge makes a dramatic contrast with the thickness and enclosed courtyard, challenging people’s sensory experience. Leaning on the railing and overlooking, you can enjoy the dreamlike atmosphere and the surrounding scenery.

Save this picture! Second floor platform exterior. Image © Qingshan Wu

The Secondary Scale of the Courtyard

By placing the lecture hall into the courtyard, the five-storey-high courtyard is divided into two independent yet connected spaces——a small entrance courtyard enclosed by the lecture hall and the roof terrace of the lecture hall. The terrace extends from the inner courtyard and becomes a large base, strengthening the connection between the courtyard and surroundings.

Save this picture! One floor front yard. Image © Qingshan Wu

Save this picture! Second floor inner courtyard. Image © Qingshan Wu

Spatial Sequence

A series of relaxing space are created: walking through the entrance hall, you step into the horizontally unfolded 1st-floor courtyard enclosed by the concrete wall of the lecture hall, which blocks your sight like a traditional screen wall; the outdoor steps on one side imply the extension of the courtyard in both horizontal and vertical dimensions;

Save this picture! First floor open entrance hall. Image © Qingshan Wu

Save this picture! Fifth floor studio. Image © Qingshan Wu

The steps are deliberately narrowed and the scales are gradually reduced along the textured concrete wall while the view opens up.When coming up to the 2nd-floor terrace, you can see the distant buildings through a huge three-storey-high opening.Passing through the opening to the side of the terrace, you will be greeted by a panoramic view.

Save this picture! Second floor inner courtyard. Image © Qingshan Wu

Save this picture! Fourth floor open corridor. Image © Qingshan Wu

Materiels and the Roof

Using traditional or modern materials, such as horizontal wood graining concrete, wood veneer, aluminium alloy grille, grey brick and Chinese-style blue tiles, along with white-toned building to echo traditional Hui-style architecture, which are featured in white walls and black tiles. Zigzag-shaped north-facing sloped skylights fill the studios with soft light, as well create architectural characteristics.