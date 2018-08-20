World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. China
  5. TJAD
  6. 2018
  Fine Arts Building of AHUAC / TJAD

Fine Arts Building of AHUAC / TJAD

  23:00 - 20 August, 2018
Fine Arts Building of AHUAC / TJAD
Southeast side exterior. Image © Qingshan Wu
Southeast side exterior. Image © Qingshan Wu

Southwest side exterior. Image © Qingshan Wu Inner courtyard steps. Image © Qingshan Wu Second floor inner courtyard. Image © Qingshan Wu West cave. Image © Qingshan Wu + 31

  • Architects

    TJAD

  • Location

    Huai Hai Da Dao, Hefei Shi, Anhui Sheng, China

  • Design Team

    Qiang Chen, Wensheng Wang ,Jun Zhou, Ye Wen, Jianru Chen, Mingxu Zhou, Qingtao Bai

  • Area

    15370.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Qingshan Wu
West side exterior. Image © Qingshan Wu
West side exterior. Image © Qingshan Wu

Text description provided by the architects. The high wall and quiet courtyard of Hui-style architecture create an introverted world which becomes a medium for the communication between people and nature. The campus of AHUAC adopts the theme of “new Hui-style art settlements” and explores the characteristics of art colleges and regional architectures. Fine arts building is adjacent to the main axis of the campus, surrounded by wonderful natural landscape.

Inner courtyard steps. Image © Qingshan Wu
Inner courtyard steps. Image © Qingshan Wu

Enclosed and Open Courtyard
The building adopts the traditional square layout of enclosed courtyard with  a huge opening in each direction to create a “windmill” configuration. It dissolves the disadvantages caused by the negative angles in the conventional plan, as well enables indoor and outdoor spaces to have a more active interaction, giving the static space the sense of dynamics.

Axon Diagram. Image Courtesy of TJAD
Axon Diagram. Image Courtesy of TJAD

A cantilever bridge extends from the southern opening at the 4th floor. The lightness and opening of the bridge makes a dramatic contrast with the thickness and enclosed courtyard, challenging people’s sensory experience. Leaning on the railing and overlooking, you can enjoy the dreamlike atmosphere and the surrounding scenery.

Inner courtyard. Image © Qingshan Wu
Inner courtyard. Image © Qingshan Wu
B-B section
B-B section
Second floor platform exterior. Image © Qingshan Wu
Second floor platform exterior. Image © Qingshan Wu

The Secondary Scale of the Courtyard
By placing the lecture hall into the courtyard, the five-storey-high courtyard is divided into two independent yet connected spaces——a small entrance courtyard enclosed by the lecture hall and the roof terrace of the lecture hall. The terrace extends from the inner courtyard and becomes a large base, strengthening the connection between the courtyard and surroundings.

One floor front yard. Image © Qingshan Wu
One floor front yard. Image © Qingshan Wu
Second floor inner courtyard. Image © Qingshan Wu
Second floor inner courtyard. Image © Qingshan Wu

Spatial Sequence
A series of relaxing space are created: walking through the entrance hall, you step into the horizontally unfolded 1st-floor courtyard enclosed by the concrete wall of the lecture hall, which blocks your sight like a traditional screen wall; the outdoor steps on one side imply the extension of the courtyard in both horizontal and vertical dimensions;

Entrance hall. Image © Qingshan Wu
Entrance hall. Image © Qingshan Wu
First floor open entrance hall. Image © Qingshan Wu
First floor open entrance hall. Image © Qingshan Wu
Fifth floor studio. Image © Qingshan Wu
Fifth floor studio. Image © Qingshan Wu

The steps are deliberately narrowed and the scales are gradually reduced along the textured concrete wall while the view opens up.When coming up to the 2nd-floor terrace, you can see the distant buildings through a huge three-storey-high opening.Passing through the opening to the side of the terrace, you will be greeted by a panoramic view.

Second floor inner courtyard. Image © Qingshan Wu
Second floor inner courtyard. Image © Qingshan Wu
Fourth floor open corridor. Image © Qingshan Wu
Fourth floor open corridor. Image © Qingshan Wu

Materiels and the Roof
Using traditional or modern materials, such as horizontal wood graining concrete, wood veneer, aluminium alloy grille, grey brick and Chinese-style blue tiles, along with white-toned building to echo traditional Hui-style architecture, which are featured in white walls and black tiles. Zigzag-shaped north-facing sloped skylights fill the studios with soft light, as well create architectural characteristics.

West cave. Image © Qingshan Wu
West cave. Image © Qingshan Wu
Sunset. Image © Qingshan Wu
Sunset. Image © Qingshan Wu

Cite: "Fine Arts Building of AHUAC / TJAD" 20 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900201/fine-arts-building-of-ahuac-tjad/> ISSN 0719-8884

