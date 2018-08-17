World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Greece
  5. gfra architecture
  6. 2017
  7. Stelida Terra / gfra architecture

Stelida Terra / gfra architecture

  • 02:00 - 17 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Stelida Terra / gfra architecture
Save this picture!
Stelida Terra / gfra architecture, © Panagiotis Voumvakis
© Panagiotis Voumvakis

© Panagiotis Voumvakis © Panagiotis Voumvakis © Panagiotis Voumvakis © Panagiotis Voumvakis + 17

  • Architects

    gfra architecture

  • Location

    Naxos, Greece

  • Lead Architects

    gfra architects

  • Project Team

    Tasos Gousis, Joost Frijda, Eddie Roberts, Fotini Anagnostou

  • Structural Design

    Geocad - Nikolaos Mylonas

  • Mechanical Design

    Manolis Kontopoulos

  • Construction

    Aliberti projects

  • Area

    520.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Panagiotis Voumvakis
Save this picture!
© Panagiotis Voumvakis
© Panagiotis Voumvakis

Text description provided by the architects. Naxos is one of the most popular destinations of the greek islands. Increasing tourism has created a need for small and middle sized residencies of mixed use: hospitality uses plus a base for long term holidays. A concept like that led to this project. One of the most active real estate development groups on the island approached us with the idea of creating a group of residencies that would be special, yet approachable. The project took place on an out of city plan plot with an east orientation, high inclination and unlimited view to the main town of Naxos.

Save this picture!
© Panagiotis Voumvakis
© Panagiotis Voumvakis
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Panagiotis Voumvakis
© Panagiotis Voumvakis

Its east orientation was our main challenge, since the powerful northeastern winds that dominate the area coupled with the early absence of sunlight from living spaces in the afternoon were concerns that had to be dealt with efficiently. Our solution was that of subterranean buildings, ordered on the slope one above the other in such a way that all have unlimited view, and every residency is as invisible as possible to the rest of the houses. Moreover, the houses, built under the ground with their facade many meters behind the excavation limit, create an outdoors living area that is protected from the strong winds.

Save this picture!
© Panagiotis Voumvakis
© Panagiotis Voumvakis
Save this picture!
General plan
General plan
Save this picture!
© Panagiotis Voumvakis
© Panagiotis Voumvakis

The residencies are designed in a linear way. Side by side behind their single facades are a living area, kitchen and two bedrooms. Auxiliary spaces have been placed in the back of the buildings, in contact with secondary skylights. The living room and kitchen are a single entity overlooking the view, and a large opening on their outdoors continuation towards the excavated side offers those spaces necessary front to back ventilation and sunlight throughout the day.

Save this picture!
© Panagiotis Voumvakis
© Panagiotis Voumvakis

We chose interior materials with the goal of maintaining a calm ambience with light-colored elements and minimal decoration. Facades were coated in stone and all hard outdoors surfaces were made with cement in natural colors. The remaining landscape was planted in such a way as to respect and regenerate the previous landscape as much as possible.

Save this picture!
© Panagiotis Voumvakis
© Panagiotis Voumvakis

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
gfra architecture
Office

Products:

Glass Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Greece
Cite: "Stelida Terra / gfra architecture" 17 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900200/stelida-terra-gfra-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »