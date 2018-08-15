World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. D12 Design
  6. 2018
  7. Forest House 02 / D12 Design

Forest House 02 / D12 Design

  • 23:00 - 15 August, 2018
Forest House 02 / D12 Design
Save this picture!
Forest House 02 / D12 Design, © Lê Hoàng
© Lê Hoàng

© Lê Hoàng

  • Architects

    D12 Design

  • Location

    Sóc Sơn, Vietnam

  • Design leader

    Chu Văn Đông

  • Design team

    Đặng Việt Long, Nguyễn Đình Nghĩa

  • Company

    Cong Ty TNHH D12 Design

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Lê Hoàng
Save this picture!
© Lê Hoàng
© Lê Hoàng

Text description provided by the architects. The second forest house is a small house, located in the northern mountains of Vietnam.

The purpose is to create a house  for 2-4 people when visiting this mountains.The house was used lightweight materials such as steel box, wood, glass, lightweight concrete, clay stone, ... Forest house has tried to reduce the load of the house, thereby reducing the structure of the foundation. Not too much natural impact.

Save this picture!
© Lê Hoàng
© Lê Hoàng

The construction often affects existing trees,  forest house has a plan to retain the existing trees and make use of an outdoor playground with grid.

Save this picture!
© Lê Hoàng
© Lê Hoàng
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Lê Hoàng
© Lê Hoàng

Views  from the house is almost completely liberated, the interaction inside and outside the home is maximum, bringing the feeling close to nature.Hopefully the second forest house contribute more solutions and ideas for the construction of similar small houses.

Save this picture!
© Lê Hoàng
© Lê Hoàng

About this office
D12 Design
Office

Cite: "Forest House 02 / D12 Design" 15 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900197/forest-house-02-d12-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

