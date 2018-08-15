Forest House 02 / D12 Design

+ 36

Architects D12 Design

Location Sóc Sơn, Vietnam

Design leader Chu Văn Đông

Design team Đặng Việt Long, Nguyễn Đình Nghĩa

Company Cong Ty TNHH D12 Design

Project Year 2018

Photographs Lê Hoàng

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The second forest house is a small house, located in the northern mountains of Vietnam.

The purpose is to create a house for 2-4 people when visiting this mountains.The house was used lightweight materials such as steel box, wood, glass, lightweight concrete, clay stone, ... Forest house has tried to reduce the load of the house, thereby reducing the structure of the foundation. Not too much natural impact.

The construction often affects existing trees, forest house has a plan to retain the existing trees and make use of an outdoor playground with grid.

Views from the house is almost completely liberated, the interaction inside and outside the home is maximum, bringing the feeling close to nature.Hopefully the second forest house contribute more solutions and ideas for the construction of similar small houses.