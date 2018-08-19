Jingfeng Academy / Tumushi Architects

+ 23

Architects Tumushi Architects

Location Jinfengshan, Zhouzhi, Xi'an, China

Lead Architects Qili Yang, Yan Bai

Design Team Dong Wang, Fang Li, Wen Zhang, Marina, Liye Fan, Ruiji Sun, Jingwen Yuan

Charge on Site Dong Wang

Client Qinling National Botanical Garden

Area 400.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Chao Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. The client want to build a small cultural facility on the site. Firstly, it will be a studio for researchers work and be a library for professional book. Due to sit close to Jinfeng village, it is named as Jinfeng academy.

Penetrating four sceneries

Firstly, a one-story room in the southeast corner is built as a research studio, A small tea room is set westwards in a certain distance. These two blocks are covered by one roof, forming an L-shaped layout. Similarly, in the northwest corner, a two-story room is built for accommodation, and a library is set eastward in a certain distance.

Save this picture! Courtyard with penetrating scenery（West_Direction）. Image © Chao Zhang

Those also constitute an L-shaped layout. The two L shape blocks spontaneously enclose a yard in the middle. The two L-shapes are slightly separated and rotated at a certain angle in order to penetrate sceneries.

Save this picture! Layout of courtyard and roof. Image © Chao Zhang

Dry Landscape Courtyard

The two L-shaped block embrace an abstract core. Conceptually, it is a courtyard of meditation. Hence dry landscape is a proper expression in the courtyard. No plants are planted. Only gray sand and several groups of hard rocks constitute a spiritual world. Only path, which is paved with grey stone, connects this abstract courtyard with the real-life scenery outside.

Save this picture! Platform extending over the roof. Image © Chao Zhang

Save this picture! The fifth scenery. Image © Chao Zhang

The fifth scenery

A platform lands over the roof, where panorama of Qinling Mountains is present. A trail starting from courtyard is necessary to reach this place poetically. Because of its circling upward trend, we call it as the cloud trail. Hence, the fifth scenery, highlight the difference with four horizontal sceneries.