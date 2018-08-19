World
  Jingfeng Academy / Tumushi Architects

Jingfeng Academy / Tumushi Architects

  02:00 - 19 August, 2018
Jingfeng Academy / Tumushi Architects
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

Birdview. Image © Chao Zhang © Chao Zhang Platform extending over the roof. Image © Chao Zhang The fifth scenery. Image © Chao Zhang

  • Architects

    Tumushi Architects

  • Location

    Jinfengshan, Zhouzhi, Xi'an, China

  • Lead Architects

    Qili Yang, Yan Bai

  • Design Team

    Dong Wang, Fang Li, Wen Zhang, Marina, Liye Fan, Ruiji Sun, Jingwen Yuan

  • Charge on Site

    Dong Wang

  • Client

    Qinling National Botanical Garden

  • Area

    400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Chao Zhang
Birdview. Image © Chao Zhang
Birdview. Image © Chao Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. The client want to build a small cultural facility on the site. Firstly, it will be a studio for researchers work and be a library for professional book. Due to sit close to Jinfeng village, it is named as Jinfeng academy.

Entrance detail. Image © Chao Zhang
Entrance detail. Image © Chao Zhang

Penetrating four sceneries
Firstly, a one-story room in the southeast corner is built as a research studio, A small tea room is set westwards in a certain distance. These two blocks are covered by one roof, forming an L-shaped layout. Similarly, in the northwest corner, a two-story room is built for accommodation, and a library is set eastward in a certain distance.

Courtyard with penetrating scenery（West_Direction）. Image © Chao Zhang
Courtyard with penetrating scenery（West_Direction）. Image © Chao Zhang
Courtyard view. Image © Chao Zhang
Courtyard view. Image © Chao Zhang

Those also constitute an L-shaped layout. The two L shape blocks spontaneously enclose a yard in the middle. The two L-shapes are slightly separated and rotated at a certain angle in order to penetrate sceneries.

Layout of courtyard and roof. Image © Chao Zhang
Layout of courtyard and roof. Image © Chao Zhang

Dry Landscape Courtyard
The two L-shaped block embrace an abstract core. Conceptually, it is a courtyard of meditation. Hence dry landscape is a proper expression in the courtyard. No plants are planted. Only gray sand and several groups of hard rocks constitute a spiritual world. Only path, which is paved with grey stone, connects this abstract courtyard with the real-life scenery outside.

Platform extending over the roof. Image © Chao Zhang
Platform extending over the roof. Image © Chao Zhang
1-1 Section
1-1 Section
The fifth scenery. Image © Chao Zhang
The fifth scenery. Image © Chao Zhang

The fifth scenery
A platform lands over the roof, where panorama of Qinling Mountains is present. A trail starting from courtyard is necessary to reach this place poetically. Because of its circling upward trend, we call it as the cloud trail. Hence, the fifth scenery, highlight the difference with four horizontal sceneries.

Entrance. Image © Chao Zhang
Entrance. Image © Chao Zhang

Tumushi Architects
Glass Steel Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects visitor center Cultural Architecture Learning Educational Architecture China
Cite: "Jingfeng Academy / Tumushi Architects" 19 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900195/jingfeng-academy-tumushi-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

