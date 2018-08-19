Jingfeng Academy / Tumushi Architects

-
Architects
-
LocationJinfengshan, Zhouzhi, Xi'an, China
-
Lead ArchitectsQili Yang, Yan Bai
-
Design TeamDong Wang, Fang Li, Wen Zhang, Marina, Liye Fan, Ruiji Sun, Jingwen Yuan
-
Charge on SiteDong Wang
-
ClientQinling National Botanical Garden
-
Area400.0 m2
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
Text description provided by the architects. The client want to build a small cultural facility on the site. Firstly, it will be a studio for researchers work and be a library for professional book. Due to sit close to Jinfeng village, it is named as Jinfeng academy.
Penetrating four sceneries
Firstly, a one-story room in the southeast corner is built as a research studio, A small tea room is set westwards in a certain distance. These two blocks are covered by one roof, forming an L-shaped layout. Similarly, in the northwest corner, a two-story room is built for accommodation, and a library is set eastward in a certain distance.
Those also constitute an L-shaped layout. The two L shape blocks spontaneously enclose a yard in the middle. The two L-shapes are slightly separated and rotated at a certain angle in order to penetrate sceneries.
Dry Landscape Courtyard
The two L-shaped block embrace an abstract core. Conceptually, it is a courtyard of meditation. Hence dry landscape is a proper expression in the courtyard. No plants are planted. Only gray sand and several groups of hard rocks constitute a spiritual world. Only path, which is paved with grey stone, connects this abstract courtyard with the real-life scenery outside.
The fifth scenery
A platform lands over the roof, where panorama of Qinling Mountains is present. A trail starting from courtyard is necessary to reach this place poetically. Because of its circling upward trend, we call it as the cloud trail. Hence, the fifth scenery, highlight the difference with four horizontal sceneries.