World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Spain
  5. Guillem Carrera
  6. 2018
  7. Casa Júlia / Guillem Carrera

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Casa Júlia / Guillem Carrera

  • 19:00 - 24 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Casa Júlia / Guillem Carrera
Save this picture!
Casa Júlia / Guillem Carrera, © Jose Hevia
© Jose Hevia

© Jose Hevia © Jose Hevia © Jose Hevia © Jose Hevia + 19

  • Collaborators

    Indibil Solans, Meritxell Anglès, Xavier Molina, Artur Garcia

  • Constructors

    Manumissió 2005 SL
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Jose Hevia
© Jose Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. Join, relocate and equip.
Located on the ground floor of a residential building from the 60s of the 20th century located in the Tarragona area, it is planned to redesign a house that was divided programmatically into four rooms, a living room and a bathroom (these two last elements of small dimensions taking into account the 87 m2 that presents the usable surface housing in the plant).

Save this picture!
Exploded Axonometric
Exploded Axonometric

Once the morphology of the existing house was analysed, it was detected that although the living room communicated with the terrace, this one was small, at the same time that between the living room and the kitchen there was a room that was the cause of the existence of a corridor that consumed surface to the detriment of the living room itself, the kitchen and the bathroom. At the same time, the two existing inner courtyards in the building did not illuminate properly the rooms with which they contacted due to the state of the windows and to the original distribution of the house.

Save this picture!
© Jose Hevia
© Jose Hevia
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Jose Hevia
© Jose Hevia

The program requested by the client consisted of a living room, dining room, kitchen, two bedrooms, a study, a bathroom, a multi-purpose cleaning space and a storage space. It is chosen to make the minimum possible demolition interventions with the aim of unifying rooms to create a large day area and the minimization of the access corridor. This creates a large, fluid and changing space that makes the final house an easy place to live and where the day area becomes a bright and spacious space that takes full advantage of geometry to assume the uses of cooking, living room and dining room.

Save this picture!
© Jose Hevia
© Jose Hevia

At the same time, the reduced corridor spatially links this area with the study, creating a greater visual amplitude and bringing light to the new longitudinal strategy with which the house is now related to the exterior, so that from the terrace you can take a continuous route without visual barriers to the two rooms with views, which have remained in their original position.

Save this picture!
© Jose Hevia
© Jose Hevia

Unified rooms, it is relocated the bathroom where the kitchen was located and the multipurpose cleaning space where the bathroom was located, emphasizing the contact of the resulting rooms with the existing inner courtyards. The resultant housing obtains a singular day zone, achieving a greater spatial sensation, being this the main living space of exchange and experiences of the users, promoted by the situation of the broad annexed terrace.

Save this picture!
© Jose Hevia
© Jose Hevia

With regard to housing equipment, this is done by creating two furniture elements: one for the kitchen, living room and dining room and the other for the study, in an integrated way and promoting the spaces of those who are part of it. As regards the final materiality, it is proposed that this generates a cozy, friendly housing, which embraces the concept of Danish hygge, by means of pavement with a stone texture that includes the entire housing floor, and the use of neutral colors and warm wood for the rest of materials.

Save this picture!
© Jose Hevia
© Jose Hevia

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Guillem Carrera
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Spain
Cite: "Casa Júlia / Guillem Carrera" [Casa Júlia / Guillem Carrera] 24 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900193/casa-julia-guillem-carrera/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »