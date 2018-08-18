World
i

i

i

i

i

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. Australia
  5. Matt Drysdale
  6. 2016
  Habitat Filter / Matt Drysdale + Matt Myers + Tim Dow

Habitat Filter / Matt Drysdale + Matt Myers + Tim Dow

  18 August, 2018
Habitat Filter / Matt Drysdale + Matt Myers + Tim Dow
Habitat Filter / Matt Drysdale + Matt Myers + Tim Dow, © John Gollings
© John Gollings

  • Clients

    Transurban
© John Gollings
© John Gollings

Text description provided by the architects. Designed for Transurban and situated in the Melbournes Art precinct on an inaccessible freeway off-ramp island, this major sculptural installation provides an integrated approach of artwork paired with habitat. Solar panels power provide some electricity for lighting, bird boxes provide shelter for wildlife,

Buildings Shapes
Buildings Shapes
Capture Diagram
Capture Diagram
Filter Diagram
Filter Diagram

Steel mesh has been incorporated into the forms so that the vegetation can "take over" and the site has been heavily planted and not accessible to the general public. Our aim on the project was that the trees and planted landscape will eventually grow up and around the sculptures so that they become part of the landscape as opposed to being the key feature. Sort of relics in the bush.

© John Gollings
© John Gollings

Habitat Filter features a series of ‘pods’, the largest over 25m high, with a range of sustainability elements including specially designed nesting boxes for birds and bats, solar panels to offset nighttime lighting energy needs and the use of recycled materials in construction.

Render Site Plan
Render Site Plan
Habitat Diagram
Habitat Diagram
© John Gollings
© John Gollings

About this office
Matt Drysdale
Office
Matt Myers
Office
Tim Dow
Office

Cite: "Habitat Filter / Matt Drysdale + Matt Myers + Tim Dow" 18 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900178/habitat-filter-matt-drysdale-plus-matt-myers-plus-tim-dow/> ISSN 0719-8884

