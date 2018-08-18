Habitat Filter / Matt Drysdale + Matt Myers + Tim Dow

Clients Transurban

Text description provided by the architects. Designed for Transurban and situated in the Melbournes Art precinct on an inaccessible freeway off-ramp island, this major sculptural installation provides an integrated approach of artwork paired with habitat. Solar panels power provide some electricity for lighting, bird boxes provide shelter for wildlife,

Steel mesh has been incorporated into the forms so that the vegetation can "take over" and the site has been heavily planted and not accessible to the general public. Our aim on the project was that the trees and planted landscape will eventually grow up and around the sculptures so that they become part of the landscape as opposed to being the key feature. Sort of relics in the bush.

Habitat Filter features a series of ‘pods’, the largest over 25m high, with a range of sustainability elements including specially designed nesting boxes for birds and bats, solar panels to offset nighttime lighting energy needs and the use of recycled materials in construction.