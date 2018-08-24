World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Theater
  4. United States
  5. GBBN
  6. 2017
  7. The Otto M. Budig Theater / GBBN

The Otto M. Budig Theater / GBBN

  • 13:00 - 24 August, 2018
The Otto M. Budig Theater / GBBN
The Otto M. Budig Theater / GBBN, © Brad Feinknopf
© Brad Feinknopf

© Brad Feinknopf © Josh Beeman

  • Architects

    GBBN

  • Location

    1195 Elm St, Cincinnati, OH 45202, United States

  • Project team

    Matthew Schottelkotte, Steven Kenat, Chad Burke, Steve Karoly, Elizabeth Schmidt, Mary Jo Minerich, Joe Schwab, Phil Babinec

  • Area

    24640.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Brad Feinknopf, Josh Beeman, Mikki Schaffner

  • Theater Planners

    Schuler Shook

  • Acoustician

    Kierkegaard Associates

  • Structural Engineer

    Schaefer

  • Civil Engineer

    Bayer Becker

  • MEP

    Heapy Engineering

  • Contractor

    Messer
    More Specs
© Brad Feinknopf
© Brad Feinknopf

Text description provided by the architects. The Otto M. Budig Theater, home to the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company (CSC), sits on a small but tall urban site along a historic arts corridor in Over-the-Rhine, one of Cincinnati’s oldest neighborhoods.

© Josh Beeman
© Josh Beeman
Community connection
Community connection
© Brad Feinknopf
© Brad Feinknopf

CSC shows have always been intimate; now that intimacy has been further enhanced with the latest technology and a comfortable, acoustically rich house. Capacity increased from 150 to 250 seats that hug the flexible thrust stage, all within six rows of the action. This allows audiences and actors to engage and energize each other.

© Brad Feinknopf
© Brad Feinknopf
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Brad Feinknopf
© Brad Feinknopf

Thirty-eight steps, one for each of William Shakespeare’s plays, ascend to a second-floor rehearsal and event space overlooking the bustling southwest corner of Washington Park. Pedestrians who look up may catch a sneak peek of swordplay or a soliloquy. Pendant lights hanging from a deep blue ceiling suggest starlight and Elizabethan-era open-air performances.

© Brad Feinknopf
© Brad Feinknopf

Materials reflect CSC’s integrity and personality, with a twist: Reclaimed wood harkens back to the original Globe Theatre; embedded mirror fragments sparkle and enliven the concrete floor; fabrication marks on locally crafted rolled steel are left visible—a constant reminder of Shakespeare’s richly drawn but “flawed” characters that come to life in every performance.

© Brad Feinknopf
© Brad Feinknopf

Expansive lobby windows reveal pre-performance buzz around the bar. The connections to a vibrant neighborhood, the intimacy of the performance space, and the use of materials in unique ways heightens the creative energy performers and patrons bring to live theater. The Cincinnati Shakespeare experience now extends from the moment you arrive through last call after the show.

Cite: "The Otto M. Budig Theater / GBBN" 24 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900171/the-otto-m-budig-theater-gbbn/> ISSN 0719-8884

