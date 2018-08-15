World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. South Korea
  5. ArchiLAB MIT
  6. 2016
  7. Hobak Tower / ArchiLAB MIT

Hobak Tower / ArchiLAB MIT

  • 21:00 - 15 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Hobak Tower / ArchiLAB MIT
Save this picture!
Hobak Tower / ArchiLAB MIT, © Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

© Kyungsub Shin © Kyungsub Shin © Kyungsub Shin © Kyungsub Shin + 32

  • Architects

    ArchiLAB MIT

  • Location

    Daegu, South Korea

  • Lead Architects

    Kyu-Hyeong Kim, Sang Hwa Lee

  • Design Architects

    Kyu-Hyeong Kim, Sang Hwa Lee

  • Architect of Record

    Damo Architecture

  • Interior Design

    Kyu-Hyeong Kim, Sang Hwa Lee

  • Area

    4702.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Kyungsub Shin

  • Construction Administration

    Top Architecture

  • Construction

    Hong Sung Construction (Exterior), Influx Design (Interior)

  • Structural Engineering

    Dong Yang Structural Engineers

  • Electrical Engineering

    Kwang Jin ENC

  • Mechanical Engineering

    Dae Kyung EMC
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

Text description provided by the architects. In the downtown area of Daegu, the third largest city in South Korea, two types of structures dominate the urban landscape: the deteriorating mid-rises that remain from the era of rapid economic growth in the 1980's and the intermittent new additions of glass curtain wall structures. In the midst of the old and brittle, architects Kyu-Hyeong Kim and Sang Hwa Lee designed Hobak Tower to become a symbol of weight, solidity and permanence: a monolithic urban landmark that asserts weight beyond its physical size.

Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

A strong physical presence was pursued in various ways. Dimensions of all structural and ornamental elements of the exterior, including fenestration and lighting, were based on a rigid, orthogonal grid. Material-wise a single type of granite was used throughout the entirety of the exterior, and to further accentuate the uniformity a fritted pattern emulating the exterior granite finish was applied to all glazing on the upper floors of the building. The heavy materiality of the exterior extends into the interior where massive split face granite panels adorn the lobby walls, contrasting in treatment, but equal in its gravity.

Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin
Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01
Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin
Save this picture!
North + East Elevations
North + East Elevations

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
ArchiLAB MIT
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices South Korea
Cite: "Hobak Tower / ArchiLAB MIT" 15 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900169/hobak-tower-archilab-mit/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »