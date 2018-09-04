The 25 Largest Sports Stadiums in the World

Save this picture! 1. Rungrado 1st of May Stadium / Pyongyang, North Korea. Image via Viktoria Gaman / Shutterstock.com

In 776 BC, the Olympic Games of antiquity were hosted at the Olympia stadium in Peloponnese, Greece, an arena widely believed to be the world’s oldest stadium. The elongated U-shaped track and stand had a capacity of up to 45,000 people.

Almost 3000 years later, and the typology of the sports stadium continues to act as a gathering place for tens of thousands of eager spectators. As populations, and indeed revenue generated from sporting events continues to increase around the world, the design of sports stadiums is destined to follow suit.

Below, we have rounded up the 25 largest active sports stadiums in the world in terms of total capacity. The list spans 10 countries, with an impressive 15 out of 25 stadiums located within the United States. Note that this list does not include race tracks, closed or inactive stadiums, or figures attained from temporary spectator capacity.

1. Rungrado 1st of May Stadium / Pyongyang, North Korea

Save this picture! 1. Rungrado 1st of May Stadium / Pyongyang, North Korea. Image via Viktoria Gaman / Shutterstock.com

Architect: Unknown

Capacity: 114,000

Tenant: Korea DPR national football team

2. Michigan Stadium / Ann Arbor, MI, USA

Save this picture! 2. Michigan Stadium / Ann Arbor, MI, USA. Image courtesy of flickr user mgoblog. Licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

Architect: Bernard L. Green / HNTB

Capacity: 107,600

Tenant: Michigan Wolverines football

3. Beaver Stadium / State College PA, USA

Save this picture! 3. Beaver Stadium / State College PA, USA. Image courtesy of flickr user drocpsu. Licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Architect: Michael Baker Jr., Inc. / Populous

Capacity: 106,600

Tenant: Penn State Nittany Lions football

4. Ohio Stadium / Columbus OH, USA

Save this picture! 4. Ohio Stadium / Columbus OH, USA. Image courtesy of flickr user fensterbme. Licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Architect: Howard Dwight Smith

Capacity: 104,900

Tenant: Ohio State Buckeyes football

5. Kyle Field / College Station, Texas, USA

Save this picture! 5. Kyle Field / College Station, Texas, USA. Image courtesy of flickr user eschipul. Licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Architect: F.E. Geisecke / Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam / Populous

Capacity: 102,700

Tenant: Texas A&M Aggies football

6. Neyland Stadium / Knoxville, Tennessee, USA

Save this picture! 6. Neyland Stadium / Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. Image courtesy of flickr user kmoliver. Licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

Architect: McCarty Holsaple McCarty

Capacity: 102,400

Tenant: Tennessee Volunteers football

7. Tiger Stadium / Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA

Save this picture! 7. Tiger Stadium / Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA. Image courtesy of flickr user 23881321@N03. Licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

Architect: Wogan and Bernard / Trahan Architects

Capacity: 102,300

Tenant: LSU Tigers football

8. Bryant-Denny Stadium / Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA

Save this picture! 8. Bryant-Denny Stadium / Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA. Image courtesy of flickr user 23881321@N03. Licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

Architect: Davis

Capacity: 101,800

Tenant: Alabama Crimson Tide football

9. Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium / Austin, Texas, USA

Save this picture! 9. Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium / Austin, Texas, USA. Image courtesy of flickr user wesbrowning. Licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

Architect: Herbert M. Greene

Capacity: 100,100

Tenant: Texas Longhorns football

10. Melbourne Cricket Ground / Melbourne, Australia

Save this picture! 10. Melbourne Cricket Ground / Melbourne, Australia. Image via Scottt13 / Shutterstock.com

Architect: Ancon

Capacity: 100,000

Tenant: Melbourne Cricket Club

11. Camp Nou / Barcelona, Spain

Save this picture! 11. Camp Nou / Barcelona, Spain. Image via Iakov Filimonov / Shutterstock.com

Architect: Francesc Mitjans

Capacity: 99,300

Tenant: FC Barcelona

12. Soccer City / Johannesburg, South Africa

Save this picture! 12. Soccer City / Johannesburg, South Africa. Image courtesy of flickr user kartaba. Licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Architect: Boogertman & Partners / Populous

Capacity: 94,700

Tenant: South African national football team

13. Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum / Los Angeles, California, USA

Save this picture! 13. Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum / Los Angeles, California, USA. Image courtesy of flickr user skinnylawyer. Licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Architect: John and Donald Parkinson / DLR Group

Capacity: 93,600

Tenant: USC Trojans football, Los Angeles Rams

14. Sanford Stadium / Athens, Georgia, USA

Save this picture! 14. Sanford Stadium / Athens, Georgia, USA. Image courtesy of flickr user geekstar. Licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

Architect: TC Atwood / Heely International

Capacity: 92,700

Tenant: Georgia Bulldogs football

15. Rose Bowl / Pasadena, California, USA

Architect: Myron Hunt

Capacity: 92,500

Tenant: UCLA Bruins football

16. Cotton Bowl Stadium / Dallas, Texas, USA

Save this picture! 16. Cotton Bowl Stadium / Dallas, Texas, USA. Image courtesy of flickr user williamaddington. Licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

Architect: Mark Lemmon / George Dahl / Hellmuth Obata & Kassalbaum

Capacity: 92,100

Tenant: City of Dallas

17. Wembley Stadium / London, UK

Save this picture! 17. Wembley Stadium / London, UK. Image courtesy of Nigel Young

Architect: Populous / Foster + Parters / Nathaniel Lichfield and Partners

Capacity: 90,000

Tenant: English national football team

18. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium / Gainesville, Florida, USA

Save this picture! 18. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium / Gainesville, Florida, USA. Image courtesy of flickr user greatdegree. Licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Architect: Rudolph Weaver

Capacity: 88,500

Tenant: Florida Gators football

19. Jordan-Hare Stadium / Auburn, Alabama, USA

Save this picture! 19. Jordan-Hare Stadium / Auburn, Alabama, USA. Image courtesy of flickr user australianshepherds. Licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Architect: Warren, Knight, and Davis

Capacity: 87,400

Tenant: Auburn Tigers football

20. Bukit Jalil National Stadium / Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Save this picture! 20. Bukit Jalil National Stadium / Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Image courtesy of flickr user phalinn. Licensed under CC BY 2.0

Architect: Arkitek FAA / Weidleplan Consulting Gmbh / Shlaich Bergermann Partner / Populous

Capacity: 87,400

Tenant: Malaysia national football team

21. Estadio Azteca / Mexico City, Mexico

Save this picture! 21. Estadio Azteca / Mexico City, Mexico. Image courtesy of flickr user Jymlii Manzo. Licensed under CC BY 2.0

Architect: Pedro Ramirez Vazquez

Capacity: 87,000

Tenant: Club America, Cruz Azul, Mexico national football team

22. Memorial Stadium / Lincoln, Nebraska, USA

Save this picture! 22. Memorial Stadium / Lincoln, Nebraska, USA. Image courtesy of flickr user asten. Licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

Architect: John Latenser Sr. and Sons / Davis & Wilson

Capacity: 86,000

Tenant: Nebraska Cornhusker football

23. Borg El Arab / Alexandria, Egypt

Save this picture! 23. Borg El Arab / Alexandria, Egypt. Image via Think Marketing Magazine

Architect: Egyptian Armed Forces Corps of Engineers

Capacity: 86,000

Tenant: Egypt national football team

24. Salt Lake Stadium / Kolkata, India

Save this picture! 24. Salt Lake Stadium / Kolkata, India. Image wikimedia user Debnathsonu 1996. Licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

Architect: Ballardie, Thompson & Matthews Pvt. Ltd / H.K. Sen & Associates

Capacity: 85,000

Tenant: India national football team

25. Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium / Norman, Oklahoma, USA

Save this picture! 25. Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium / Norman, Oklahoma, USA. Image via wikimedia user Toniklemm. Licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

Architect: Layton & Kicks / Populous / 360 Architecture

Capacity: 84,400

Tenant: Oklahoma Sooners football