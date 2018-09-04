World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  The 25 Largest Sports Stadiums in the World

The 25 Largest Sports Stadiums in the World

The 25 Largest Sports Stadiums in the World, 1. Rungrado 1st of May Stadium / Pyongyang, North Korea. Image via Viktoria Gaman / Shutterstock.com
1. Rungrado 1st of May Stadium / Pyongyang, North Korea. Image via Viktoria Gaman / Shutterstock.com

In 776 BC, the Olympic Games of antiquity were hosted at the Olympia stadium in Peloponnese, Greece, an arena widely believed to be the world’s oldest stadium. The elongated U-shaped track and stand had a capacity of up to 45,000 people.

Almost 3000 years later, and the typology of the sports stadium continues to act as a gathering place for tens of thousands of eager spectators. As populations, and indeed revenue generated from sporting events continues to increase around the world, the design of sports stadiums is destined to follow suit.

Below, we have rounded up the 25 largest active sports stadiums in the world in terms of total capacity. The list spans 10 countries, with an impressive 15 out of 25 stadiums located within the United States. Note that this list does not include race tracks, closed or inactive stadiums, or figures attained from temporary spectator capacity.

1. Rungrado 1st of May Stadium / Pyongyang, North Korea

1. Rungrado 1st of May Stadium / Pyongyang, North Korea. Image via Viktoria Gaman / Shutterstock.com
1. Rungrado 1st of May Stadium / Pyongyang, North Korea. Image via Viktoria Gaman / Shutterstock.com

Architect: Unknown
Capacity: 114,000
Tenant: Korea DPR national football team

2. Michigan Stadium / Ann Arbor, MI, USA

2. Michigan Stadium / Ann Arbor, MI, USA. Image courtesy of flickr user mgoblog. Licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0
2. Michigan Stadium / Ann Arbor, MI, USA. Image courtesy of flickr user mgoblog. Licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

Architect: Bernard L. Green / HNTB
Capacity: 107,600
Tenant: Michigan Wolverines football

3. Beaver Stadium / State College PA, USA

3. Beaver Stadium / State College PA, USA. Image courtesy of flickr user drocpsu. Licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
3. Beaver Stadium / State College PA, USA. Image courtesy of flickr user drocpsu. Licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Architect: Michael Baker Jr., Inc. / Populous
Capacity: 106,600
Tenant: Penn State Nittany Lions football

4. Ohio Stadium / Columbus OH, USA

4. Ohio Stadium / Columbus OH, USA. Image courtesy of flickr user fensterbme. Licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
4. Ohio Stadium / Columbus OH, USA. Image courtesy of flickr user fensterbme. Licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Architect: Howard Dwight Smith
Capacity: 104,900
Tenant: Ohio State Buckeyes football

5. Kyle Field / College Station, Texas, USA

5. Kyle Field / College Station, Texas, USA. Image courtesy of flickr user eschipul. Licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0
5. Kyle Field / College Station, Texas, USA. Image courtesy of flickr user eschipul. Licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Architect: F.E. Geisecke / Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam / Populous
Capacity: 102,700
Tenant: Texas A&M Aggies football

6. Neyland Stadium / Knoxville, Tennessee, USA

6. Neyland Stadium / Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. Image courtesy of flickr user kmoliver. Licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0
6. Neyland Stadium / Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. Image courtesy of flickr user kmoliver. Licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

Architect: McCarty Holsaple McCarty
Capacity: 102,400
Tenant: Tennessee Volunteers football

7. Tiger Stadium / Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA

7. Tiger Stadium / Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA. Image courtesy of flickr user 23881321@N03. Licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0
7. Tiger Stadium / Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA. Image courtesy of flickr user 23881321@N03. Licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

Architect: Wogan and Bernard / Trahan Architects
Capacity: 102,300
Tenant: LSU Tigers football

8. Bryant-Denny Stadium / Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA

8. Bryant-Denny Stadium / Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA. Image courtesy of flickr user 23881321@N03. Licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0
8. Bryant-Denny Stadium / Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA. Image courtesy of flickr user 23881321@N03. Licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

Architect: Davis
Capacity: 101,800
Tenant: Alabama Crimson Tide football

9. Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium / Austin, Texas, USA

9. Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium / Austin, Texas, USA. Image courtesy of flickr user wesbrowning. Licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0
9. Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium / Austin, Texas, USA. Image courtesy of flickr user wesbrowning. Licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

Architect: Herbert M. Greene
Capacity: 100,100
Tenant: Texas Longhorns football

10. Melbourne Cricket Ground / Melbourne, Australia

10. Melbourne Cricket Ground / Melbourne, Australia. Image via Scottt13 / Shutterstock.com
10. Melbourne Cricket Ground / Melbourne, Australia. Image via Scottt13 / Shutterstock.com

Architect: Ancon
Capacity: 100,000
Tenant: Melbourne Cricket Club

11. Camp Nou / Barcelona, Spain

11. Camp Nou / Barcelona, Spain. Image via Iakov Filimonov / Shutterstock.com
11. Camp Nou / Barcelona, Spain. Image via Iakov Filimonov / Shutterstock.com

Architect: Francesc Mitjans
Capacity: 99,300
Tenant: FC Barcelona

12. Soccer City / Johannesburg, South Africa

12. Soccer City / Johannesburg, South Africa. Image courtesy of flickr user kartaba. Licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
12. Soccer City / Johannesburg, South Africa. Image courtesy of flickr user kartaba. Licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Architect: Boogertman & Partners / Populous
Capacity: 94,700
Tenant: South African national football team

13. Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum / Los Angeles, California, USA

13. Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum / Los Angeles, California, USA. Image courtesy of flickr user skinnylawyer. Licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0
13. Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum / Los Angeles, California, USA. Image courtesy of flickr user skinnylawyer. Licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Architect: John and Donald Parkinson / DLR Group
Capacity: 93,600
Tenant: USC Trojans football, Los Angeles Rams

14. Sanford Stadium / Athens, Georgia, USA

14. Sanford Stadium / Athens, Georgia, USA. Image courtesy of flickr user geekstar. Licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0
14. Sanford Stadium / Athens, Georgia, USA. Image courtesy of flickr user geekstar. Licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

Architect: TC Atwood / Heely International
Capacity: 92,700
Tenant: Georgia Bulldogs football

15. Rose Bowl / Pasadena, California, USA

15. Rose Bowl / Pasadena, California, USA. Image
15. Rose Bowl / Pasadena, California, USA. Image

Architect: Myron Hunt
Capacity: 92,500
Tenant: UCLA Bruins football

16. Cotton Bowl Stadium / Dallas, Texas, USA

16. Cotton Bowl Stadium / Dallas, Texas, USA. Image courtesy of flickr user williamaddington. Licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0
16. Cotton Bowl Stadium / Dallas, Texas, USA. Image courtesy of flickr user williamaddington. Licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

Architect: Mark Lemmon / George Dahl / Hellmuth Obata & Kassalbaum
Capacity: 92,100
Tenant: City of Dallas

17. Wembley Stadium / London, UK

17. Wembley Stadium / London, UK. Image courtesy of Nigel Young
17. Wembley Stadium / London, UK. Image courtesy of Nigel Young

Architect: Populous / Foster + Parters / Nathaniel Lichfield and Partners
Capacity: 90,000
Tenant: English national football team

18. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium / Gainesville, Florida, USA

18. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium / Gainesville, Florida, USA. Image courtesy of flickr user greatdegree. Licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0
18. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium / Gainesville, Florida, USA. Image courtesy of flickr user greatdegree. Licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Architect: Rudolph Weaver
Capacity: 88,500
Tenant: Florida Gators football

19. Jordan-Hare Stadium / Auburn, Alabama, USA

19. Jordan-Hare Stadium / Auburn, Alabama, USA. Image courtesy of flickr user australianshepherds. Licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0
19. Jordan-Hare Stadium / Auburn, Alabama, USA. Image courtesy of flickr user australianshepherds. Licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Architect: Warren, Knight, and Davis
Capacity: 87,400
Tenant: Auburn Tigers football

20. Bukit Jalil National Stadium / Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

20. Bukit Jalil National Stadium / Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Image courtesy of flickr user phalinn. Licensed under CC BY 2.0
20. Bukit Jalil National Stadium / Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Image courtesy of flickr user phalinn. Licensed under CC BY 2.0

Architect: Arkitek FAA / Weidleplan Consulting Gmbh / Shlaich Bergermann Partner / Populous
Capacity: 87,400
Tenant: Malaysia national football team

21. Estadio Azteca / Mexico City, Mexico

21. Estadio Azteca / Mexico City, Mexico. Image courtesy of flickr user Jymlii Manzo. Licensed under CC BY 2.0
21. Estadio Azteca / Mexico City, Mexico. Image courtesy of flickr user Jymlii Manzo. Licensed under CC BY 2.0

Architect: Pedro Ramirez Vazquez
Capacity: 87,000
Tenant: Club America, Cruz Azul, Mexico national football team

22. Memorial Stadium / Lincoln, Nebraska, USA

22. Memorial Stadium / Lincoln, Nebraska, USA. Image courtesy of flickr user asten. Licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0
22. Memorial Stadium / Lincoln, Nebraska, USA. Image courtesy of flickr user asten. Licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

Architect: John Latenser Sr. and Sons / Davis & Wilson
Capacity: 86,000
Tenant: Nebraska Cornhusker football

23. Borg El Arab / Alexandria, Egypt

23. Borg El Arab / Alexandria, Egypt. Image via Think Marketing Magazine
23. Borg El Arab / Alexandria, Egypt. Image via Think Marketing Magazine

Architect: Egyptian Armed Forces Corps of Engineers
Capacity: 86,000
Tenant: Egypt national football team

24. Salt Lake Stadium / Kolkata, India

24. Salt Lake Stadium / Kolkata, India. Image wikimedia user Debnathsonu 1996. Licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0
24. Salt Lake Stadium / Kolkata, India. Image wikimedia user Debnathsonu 1996. Licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

Architect: Ballardie, Thompson & Matthews Pvt. Ltd / H.K. Sen & Associates
Capacity: 85,000
Tenant: India national football team

25. Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium / Norman, Oklahoma, USA

25. Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium / Norman, Oklahoma, USA. Image via wikimedia user Toniklemm. Licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0
25. Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium / Norman, Oklahoma, USA. Image via wikimedia user Toniklemm. Licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

Architect: Layton & Kicks / Populous / 360 Architecture
Capacity: 84,400
Tenant: Oklahoma Sooners football

Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "The 25 Largest Sports Stadiums in the World" 04 Sep 2018. ArchDaily.

