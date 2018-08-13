Snarkitecture's BOUNCE Offers A Surreal Playground to Hong Kong's Waterfront

New York-based collaborative and design studio Snarkitecture have unveiled their newest interactive installation, bringing a surreal sense of play to Hong Kong’s waterfront. Titled “BOUNCE,” the installation features hundreds of 300% sized bouncing balls contained in a cage-like stadium, inviting the public to “create their own unique playing experiences.”

The program is spread across three locations, with the feature installation along the Harbour City waterfront, an indoor installation at the Ocean Center titled “Gallery by the Harbour,” and a children’s “Eyeball Maze” at the Ocean Terminal.

+ 25

BOUNCE is Snarkitecture’s first installation in Hong Kong, embodying the studio’s focus on the “boundaries between art and architecture.” The main installation along the Hong Kong waterfront invites visitors to “roll, lift, and toss hundreds of enlarged 300%, 1-meter diameter white bouncy balls in an outdoor stadium.” Contained within a white steel-framed cage structure, and free to the public, the installation is open to both children and adults.

Echoing the theme of BOUNCE, the Ocean Centre has been invaded by large white and silver spheres in an installation titled "Gallery by the Harbour," inviting visitors to photograph and interact with a surreal supersized playground.

Save this picture! Gallery by the Harbour. Image Courtesy of Snarkitecture

Save this picture! Gallery by the Harbour. Image Courtesy of Snarkitecture

Meanwhile, inside the atrium of the nearby Ocean Terminal, children under 10 years old are offered an “enchanting and imaginative Eyeball Maze” where they can explore a variety of challenging games.

Save this picture! Eyeball Maze. Image Courtesy of Snarkitecture

Save this picture! Eyeball Maze. Image Courtesy of Snarkitecture

The BOUNCE installations will be open to the public until September 2nd 2018 at Harbour City, Hong Kong.

News of the installation comes weeks after Snarkitecture’s Fun House opened to the public at the National Building Museum in Washington DC.

News via: Snarkitecture