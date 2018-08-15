World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Day Care
  4. Denmark
  5. Kullegaard
  6. 2016
  7. Galaxen, Day-Care Center / Kullegaard

Galaxen, Day-Care Center / Kullegaard

  • 05:00 - 15 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Galaxen, Day-Care Center / Kullegaard
Save this picture!
Galaxen, Day-Care Center / Kullegaard, © Ricky John Molloy
© Ricky John Molloy

© Ricky John Molloy © Ricky John Molloy © Ricky John Molloy © Ricky John Molloy + 44

  • Architects

    Kullegaard

  • Location

    Elmegården 56, 4450 Jyderup, Denmark

  • Landscape Architect

    Thing Brandt Landskab ApS

  • Area

    1300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Ricky John Molloy

      • Architects

        Kullegaard

      • Location

        Elmegården 56, 4450 Jyderup, Denmark

      • Landscape Architect

        Thing Brandt Landskab ApS

      • Client

        Holbæk Kommune

      • Contractor

        Daurhøj Erhvervsbyg A/S

      • Engineer

        Terkel Pedersen Rådgivende Ingeniører ApS

      • Area

        1300.0 m2

      • Project Year

        2016

      • Photographs

        Ricky John Molloy
      Save this picture!
      © Ricky John Molloy
      © Ricky John Molloy

      Text description provided by the architects. The project encompasses construction of the new day-care center Galaxen, that is expected to accommodate 180 children divided between six groups of kindergarten children and three groups of nursery children as well as a staff group of about 35 adults.

      Save this picture!
      © Ricky John Molloy
      © Ricky John Molloy
      Save this picture!
      Facades 1 ©Kullegaard
      Facades 1 ©Kullegaard
      Save this picture!
      © Ricky John Molloy
      © Ricky John Molloy

      The main entrance of the day-care center is framed by trees and bushes creating a friendly and welcoming atmosphere. After entering the paving guides you around the building to the main entrance and entrances for group rooms and staff section.

      Save this picture!
      © Ricky John Molloy
      © Ricky John Molloy

      The landscape offers the children many hours of varied play and learning in close connection with the building. Closest is the toddler's area for assemblies, communal eating, learning and playing in quiet and well-defined surroundings. The landscape becomes less cultivated the further you get from the building. Activity zones are created in the clearings of the landscape. A WSUD-system handles the rainwater on the site, and at the same time it ensures that wet areas used for drainage of the water can be used for play.

      The building is structured in a way that supports the children's own identity as well as their need to be a part of a larger social network. The geometry makes it possible to divide the children into different groups according to age and maturity. The design of the roof is a leading architectural theme, which downsizes the building to easily perceivable and defined volumes which children can relate to.

      Save this picture!
      © Ricky John Molloy
      © Ricky John Molloy
      Save this picture!
      Isometric ©Kullegaard
      Isometric ©Kullegaard
      Save this picture!
      © Ricky John Molloy
      © Ricky John Molloy

      The day-care center is organised with several self-contained group rooms, placed around two common rooms and one staff section. At the center of the house is an outdoor atrium courtyard. This sheltered courtyard is the heart of the building, which ensure optimal conditions of daylight for the two common rooms. The atrium eliminates blind corridors and gives the staff visual contact to the rest of the day-care center.

      Save this picture!
      Plan ©Kullegaard
      Plan ©Kullegaard

      All the group rooms contain the same functions: A weather gate, a small bench, a waving window, a place for outerwear, a wardrobe, a children's toilet and a room for washing hands. The actual group room has 48 m² of free floor space, space for storage, a small kitchenette and a steel table top with a sink for activities. From the group room it’s possible to have a look to the activities in the common room through an indoor window and there’s direct access to the areas outside.

      Save this picture!
      © Ricky John Molloy
      © Ricky John Molloy

      The main entrance gives access to the staff wardrobe and the large staff room with kitchen, lounge area, work stations and meeting room.

      Save this picture!
      Diagram 2 ©Kullegaard
      Diagram 2 ©Kullegaard

      The common rooms contain the same functions and facilities: an IT nook, a children's kitchen, places to be in that are sectioned off, quiet rooms, conversation rooms as well as a mezzanine that makes use of the extra floor-to-ceiling height.

      Save this picture!
      © Ricky John Molloy
      © Ricky John Molloy

      The building has a tight and well insulated thermal envelope to minimize heat loss. There is used highly insulated windows and glass doors with high solar heat transmittance to make use of the heat of the sun. The skylights can be opened for natural ventilation to minimize the need for mechanical ventilation, and they draw the daylight deep into the rooms, which reduces the need for use of electrical light sources. Solar cells ensure that the building meets the ambitious energy goals.

      Save this picture!
      Sustentability ©Kullegaard
      Sustentability ©Kullegaard

      View the complete gallery

      Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
      Save this project
      Share in Whatsapp
      About this office
      Kullegaard
      Office

      See more:

      Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Day Care Denmark
      Cite: "Galaxen, Day-Care Center / Kullegaard" 15 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900122/galaxen-day-care-center-kullegaard/> ISSN 0719-8884

      世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

      想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

      翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »