  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. Denmark
  5. Bjarke Ingels Group
  6. 2018
  7. Aarhus Harbor Bath / BIG

Aarhus Harbor Bath / BIG

  • 09:00 - 13 August, 2018
Aarhus Harbor Bath / BIG
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
  • Architects

    Bjarke Ingels Group

  • Location

    Aarhus, Denmark

  • Partners in Charge

    Bjarke Ingels, Finn Nørkjær, Andreas Klok Pedersen

  • Project Leader

    Jesper Bo Jensen, Søren Martinussen

  • Area

    2600.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Rasmus Hjortshøj

  • Project Team

    Annette Birthe Jensen, Franklin Natalino Simao, Giedrius Mamavicius, Jacob Lykkefold Aaen, Jakob Ohm Laursen, Johan Bergström, Kristoffer Negendahl, Lucian Tofan, Nicolas Millot, Richard Howis, Ryohei Koike, Soo Woo

  • Client

    Center for Byens Anvendelse, Aarhus Kommune / Salling Fonden

  • Collaborators

    CASA A/S, CC-Design A/S, Gehl
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
Text description provided by the architects. Aarhus Harbor Bath is an extension of BIG’s current development plan for Aarhus’ new waterfront neighborhood named O4. Similar to BIG’s first harbor bath in Copenhagen from 2002 which has come to define the Danish capital as one of the most livable cities in the world, Aarhus Harbor Bath and adjacent Beach Bath provide new ways for the public to enjoy the water in all seasons.

© Rasmus Hjortshøj
Together with urban life expert Jan Gehl, our strategy was to create a framework for maximum amount of life with the minimum amount of built substance. The harbor bath zig-zags gently into the island, extends all the way out into the harbor pool and back again. The swimmers can enjoy the circular diving pool, a children’s pool, the 50m long lap pool or one of the two saunas that are tucked underneath the public boardwalk which doubles as a viewing platform who those who prefer to stay dry. 

© Rasmus Hjortshøj
In front of the bath, a series of freestanding restaurants, a children’s theater, beach huts for various activities and other life-creating public oriented programs were designed before the private buildings blocks which will rise in the coming years. As a result, the private residential buildings at O4 become subordinate to the needs of the public realm.

© Rasmus Hjortshøj
Aarhus Harbor Bath gives the residents and visitors of the island a more engaging and adventurous waterfront experience who can use the harbor bath not only in swim shorts but as a walkway that extends the public realm into the water, breathing new life into an area historically reserved for industrial purposes.

© Rasmus Hjortshøj
Cite: "Aarhus Harbor Bath / BIG" 13 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900107/aarhus-harbor-bath-big/> ISSN 0719-8884

