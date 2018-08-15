World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Russia
  5. buro5
  6. 2018
  7. Lefortovo / buro5

Lefortovo / buro5

  • 02:00 - 15 August, 2018
Lefortovo / buro5
Lefortovo / buro5, © Luciano Spinelli
© Luciano Spinelli

  • Architects

    buro5

  • Location

    Moscow, Russia

  • Architect in Charge

    Boris Denisyuk

  • Area

    75.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Luciano Spinelli
© Luciano Spinelli

Text description provided by the architects. The layout of the apartment is quite often found in Moscow, two wings with rooms opposite each other and windows overlooking the two sides. There are different variations of the plan, but the principle is one: in the center, as a link, corridor - and rooms on the sides.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The layout has a number of advantages, but there are some nuances. "It is always difficult to make changes to such an apartment plan since most of the walls are bearing. Here, we almost changed nothing, for the zoning of the premises involved partitions. On one side of the apartment, we carried a kitchen-dining room, combined with a living room. On the other side is an isolated bedroom. The entrance to the bathroom and the dressing room is provided from the corridor.

© Luciano Spinelli

The accent in decoration is on natural materials and rough, rough textures. "The metal and glass doors dividing the living room with the kitchen are transparent. Through the glass, light passes freely, and there is no sense of closure. And their black frames add more graphics to the interior. "

© Luciano Spinelli

The idea was to leave the walls and ceilings concrete: on a rough background, wooden furniture of simple sculptural silhouettes will be highlighted. "For greater expressiveness, the facades of the cabinets, the table, the bed, the consoles must have a uniform shade, so that the interior is perceived as one.

© Luciano Spinelli

Above the kitchen there is a hidden hood that makes the interior very minimalistic Restrained palette, the same in all rooms, is also part of the overall concept. The elongated black lines of the luminaires emphasize the shape of the layout and space and show the direction of movement

© Luciano Spinelli

buro5
Office

