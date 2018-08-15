World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. Alain Carle Architecte
  6. 2017
  7. True North / Alain Carle Architecte

True North / Alain Carle Architecte

  • 09:00 - 15 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
True North / Alain Carle Architecte
Save this picture!
True North / Alain Carle Architecte, © Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

© Adrien Williams © Adrien Williams © Adrien Williams © Adrien Williams + 14

Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

Text description provided by the architects. Artificial landscapes of the Saint Lawrence River
The project’s conceptual narrative for this private home is based on a critical analysis of its surrounding. The narrative calls for a broader approach to architecture as an unstable figure between landscape and art. The area of the city of Cornwall (Ontario) has been dramatically modified in the mid-XXth Century with the construction of the great St Lawrence Seaway, which would open up the river to commercial navigation and allow new power dams to be implemented.

Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

This operation caused the relocation of the residents of six villages and three hamlets nearby while completely reshaping the shoreline of the St Lawrence river. Moulinette Island, where the project is located, is part of a chain of small "islands" formed from the flooding of the dam. More precisely, the lot where sits the project was shaped from a residual partitioning of a generic plan of development allowing for a large waterfront that emphasizes the horizontal lines dominating the landscape. These men- shaped coastlines, leveled by the flooding, consequently induce very strong wind conditions for this unobstructed plan of artificial landscape.

Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

Architecture as an artificial landscape.
The proposal adopts a bold and critical reasoning of all these paradoxes, where the site although stunning is, in reality, all but authentic, raising the question: What would be a respectable approach to context, when all nature components around are actually fabricated? As willingly addressing this state of being, we approach the site in all its artificiality in order to re-inscribe the human experience in the most straightforward way possible. The program of occupation was set up not in relation to any suburban prerogatives but rather from a logic of interactions for the anticipated functions of the house. This suggests a composition set to follow the axis of the cardinal points, detached from any generic street alignments.

Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

Therefore, the project proposes a direct relationship to the sky, horizon, and wind rather than its immediate suburban surrounding. The plan is conceptually developed as a maze of spaces interconnected by voids that act as small-scale spaces (or subspaces) procuring micro-spaces that can be recuperated by the inhabitant: Small inner courtyards blocking the winds, semi-open spaces protected from the rain and spaces lit from the sky marking specific areas. These features, along with generous portions of glass opening up on the horizon, blur the boundaries between interior and exterior to provide a complex relationship with the landscape, amplified by the many artificial reflections of the glass or metal surfaces. In a way, it sets the house in an unstable condition of permanent reshape. It becomes a device to perceive the landscape rather than a fixed, self-referenced architecture.

Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

Ephemeral and Perennity
As an analogy to the transformation of the landscape by humans, the project also introduces temporality: Permanent components of the house alternate with more ephemeral ones. The outskirt of the house is delineated by permanent boundaries in concrete (linked to the legal occupation of the site) while the house itself could have more flexible or ephemeral construct in metal. As if the house would anticipate its own transformation within an invariable boundary. These opposites are inherent characteristics of any built form, set between immutable parameters and ever changing ones. The house assumes this unstable position and anticipates, in its structural details, the imminent changes that occupation will provoke. 

Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Alain Carle Architecte
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Canada
Cite: "True North / Alain Carle Architecte" 15 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900096/true-north-alain-carle-architecte/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »