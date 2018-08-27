World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Canada
  5. Alain Carle Architecte
  6. 2016
  7. Studio Bluecerigo / Alain Carle Architecte

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Studio Bluecerigo / Alain Carle Architecte

  • 13:00 - 27 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Studio Bluecerigo / Alain Carle Architecte
Save this picture!
Studio Bluecerigo / Alain Carle Architecte, © Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

© Adrien Williams © Adrien Williams © Adrien Williams © Adrien Williams + 11

  • Conception team

    Isaniel Levesque, assistant

  • Structural engineer

    Zarrabi & Associés

  • Contractor

    Domra Construction

  • Wood Flooring

    Dinesen

  • Millwork

    Clef de Voûte

  • Shutters

    Industries La Belle
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

Text description provided by the architects. This new photography studio is a place of diffusion and creation as well as a place of life in its own right. For the sake of integrating the daily rituals of child care to the complex schedules of work, a large part of the space is dedicated to the children of the owners and the collaborators.

Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

The original space has been completely restructured to create an open and versatile space. The addition of shutters to the openings allows to modulate the natural light, inherent to the work of  the photographer, according to a device both simple and aesthetic.

Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

The space is fragmented by the implantation of "objects-places" which reconfigure the fills and the voids to offer unusual visual breakthroughs with regard to the relatively modest scale of the places.

Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Alain Carle Architecte
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Refurbishment Adaptive reuse Canada
Cite: "Studio Bluecerigo / Alain Carle Architecte" 27 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900081/studio-bluecerigo-alain-carle-architecte/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »