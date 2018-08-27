Studio Bluecerigo / Alain Carle Architecte

+ 11

Conception team Isaniel Levesque, assistant

Structural engineer Zarrabi & Associés

Contractor Domra Construction

Wood Flooring Dinesen

Millwork Clef de Voûte

Shutters Industries La Belle

Text description provided by the architects. This new photography studio is a place of diffusion and creation as well as a place of life in its own right. For the sake of integrating the daily rituals of child care to the complex schedules of work, a large part of the space is dedicated to the children of the owners and the collaborators.

The original space has been completely restructured to create an open and versatile space. The addition of shutters to the openings allows to modulate the natural light, inherent to the work of the photographer, according to a device both simple and aesthetic.

The space is fragmented by the implantation of "objects-places" which reconfigure the fills and the voids to offer unusual visual breakthroughs with regard to the relatively modest scale of the places.