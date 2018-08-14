World
i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Thailand
  5. Openbox Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Saladaeng One / Openbox Architects

Saladaeng One / Openbox Architects

  • 21:00 - 14 August, 2018
Saladaeng One / Openbox Architects
Saladaeng One / Openbox Architects, © SC Assets Public Company, Thailand
© SC Assets Public Company, Thailand

  • AR Team

    Mr. Pruchya Yatha, Mr. Apiwat Limpananakthong

  • Interior Designer

    Breathe Co.,Ltd.

  • Lighting Designer

    In Contrast Design Studio Co., Ltd.

  • Budget

    1,378 M THB
© SC Assets Public Company, Thailand
© SC Assets Public Company, Thailand
© SC Assets Public Company, Thailand
© SC Assets Public Company, Thailand

“Every block of stone has a statue inside it and it is the task of the sculptor to discover it. I saw the angel in the marble and carved until I set him free.”    -Michelangelo-

The famous quote of master sculptor seems to best describe the level of inspiration that drove OPENBOX Architects to create such a marvel. It all began with a simple design direction from the client for the architect to create something based on Simplicity, Elegance, and Timelessness.

© SC Assets Public Company, Thailand
© SC Assets Public Company, Thailand

The key words Elegance and Timelessness inspire the architect to use the impression of white Marble, the classic stone that has been well known around the World as a timeless symbol of luxury in architecture and design. To apply such concept for the architecture of this modern time, Simplicity becomes inevitable. The overall massing concept starts from local building guideline. The result is a simple, stepping, block of marble, with multiple terrains, overlooking skyline sceneries at different levels. After that, marble carving, sculpting process begins.

© SC Assets Public Company, Thailand
© SC Assets Public Company, Thailand

The concept of Tropical High Rise is then applied to the design. The first tropical feature is unique horizontal shading fins. They help to reduce glare and shield large windows from rain. Gradient of fins thickness create a dynamic touch to the overall composition and a refreshing touch to the skyline.

© SC Assets Public Company, Thailand
© SC Assets Public Company, Thailand

Angled bay window is another feature that responds directly to complexity of urban surroundings, residential preference and tropical orientation. In simple words, all windows tilt and turn individually towards the best view, away from obstructing neighbors and excessive Sunlight. The result is a complex texture on the façade, reflecting sky colors from different angles inserted between horizontal fins. This also creates Angles Bay Window space which is surprisingly functional and very unique from inside residential units.

© SC Assets Public Company, Thailand
© SC Assets Public Company, Thailand

Complex combinations of Horizontal shading fins, and Angled Bay Windows inserted in between create a fine contrast to the overall architectural composition. This also reflects complexity in spirits of residential high-rise. Above all, these elements make this building an Energy Efficient Architecture. As windows and terraces are protected from glare, excessive Sunlight and rain, it also helps to reduce the energy for air conditioning. Large windows can remain open without blinds or curtain, allowing Sunlight to fuse into the space during the day, reducing the energy for internal lighting.

© SC Assets Public Company, Thailand
© SC Assets Public Company, Thailand

Marble Accents: While the overall building is composed mainly with the impression of white marble,  a few accent spaces, such as the entrance canopy is highlighted by inserting a contrasting block of black marble to float above the space. The building crown, on the other hand, become a glowing block floating at the very top to signify the project’s unique architectural identity among other great high rises of Bangkok skyline.

© SC Assets Public Company, Thailand
© SC Assets Public Company, Thailand

The project expresses Thainess, and the tropical lifestyle in a modern contemporary form and expression. ‘The architecture reflects unique characters of the target group who are mainly young entrepreneurs, both Thai and foreign. The design represents characters of the targeted users and their unique life style, as someone who: Appreciates traditional luxuries, yet in a modern, contemporary image, A full privacy living, yet I the heart of the action, A great appreciation for good design, yet friendly to the environment.’

© SC Assets Public Company, Thailand
© SC Assets Public Company, Thailand

“Above all, these elements make this building an Energy Efficient Architecture. As windows and terraces are protected from glare, excessive Sunlight and rain, it also helps to reduce the energy for air conditioning. Large windows can remain open without blinds or curtain, allowing Sunlight to fuse into the space during the day, reducing the energy for internal lighting.”

© SC Assets Public Company, Thailand
© SC Assets Public Company, Thailand

About this office
Openbox Architects
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Thailand
Cite: "Saladaeng One / Openbox Architects" 14 Aug 2018. ArchDaily.

