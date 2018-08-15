MQ Houses / Altamarea arquitectura

+ 26

Architect Altamarea arquitectura

Location Pichilemu, Chile

Architects in Charge Gonzalo Herreros

Area 290.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Felipe Cantillana

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. This client bought 2 lots in a beach front condo with the idea of building 2 houses. The first one for his family and the second one as a guest house and for holidays rent. The architectural goal was making both houses share same style and constructive language connecting them as a whole project but in different lots.

Other challenge was giving the two houses a position if which both of them could enjoy the same views to the pacific ocean. As a two house Project, our placement strategy consisted in creating privates and semi privates zones between houses providing intimacy when necessary from each other and from other houses in the area.

The front house is located in the uppermost point of the site. The second one, in order to reach the same ground level, was raised over a concrete structure designed to fit a car and a small warehouse.

Achieving a same ground level was key to keep same height and comfortable flow when used together.

In terms of volume design both houses were developed using square modules grid 3 to 4 meters wide) aiming to optimize resources. When needed, metal joist and pillars were used to fortify walls or roofing in order to protect open loft spaces.

Both houses were align in a common axes in order to ensure a correct angle and to protect the view and connecting both volumes in perspective. The image of the two connect together through the same material and textures, considering the same details for both constructions we privilege the materials honestly showing them as they built.