World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. KILD Wins Competition for Kaunas Pedestrian and Cyclist Bridge in Lithuania

KILD Wins Competition for Kaunas Pedestrian and Cyclist Bridge in Lithuania

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
KILD Wins Competition for Kaunas Pedestrian and Cyclist Bridge in Lithuania
Save this picture!
KILD Wins Competition for Kaunas Pedestrian and Cyclist Bridge in Lithuania , Courtesy of Davit Tsanava
Courtesy of Davit Tsanava

KILD has been announced as the first place winner for a design competition in Kaunas, Lithuania’s second largest city. The competition sought for innovative and eco-friendly proposals for a pedestrian and cycle bridge that would connect the downtown area to Science Island.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Davit Tsanava
Courtesy of Davit Tsanava

The firm’s proposal considered an environmentally-friendly approach when designing the bridges to connect the two riverbanks. The first bridge, called the Nemunas Bridge, was designed to blend in with the city’s silhouette and offer 360-degree views of the skyline. The southern end of the bridge connects to a new plaza and features a panoramic view of the historic area of the city. The northern end provides extended seating towards the Science Museum and faces a newly developed area. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Davit Tsanava
Courtesy of Davit Tsanava

The second bridge is located on the axis of the intersection of the Fire Station. The bridge has a minimal footprint and expands towards the city center creating a wide entrance with bus stops and an underground passageway.

  • Architects

    KILD

  • Design Team

    Dominykas Daunys, Petras Išora, Ivane Ksnelashvili

  • Project Year

    2018

News via: KILD

https://www.archdaily.com/874510/eco-bridge-design-winner-creates-an-undulating-mountainside-infrastructure-in-seoul Eco Bridge Design Winner Creates An Undulating Mountainside Infrastructure in Seoul

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
KILD
Office

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project Afghanistan
Cite: Kaley Overstreet. "KILD Wins Competition for Kaunas Pedestrian and Cyclist Bridge in Lithuania " 17 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900048/kild-wins-competition-for-kaunas-pedestrian-and-cyclist-bridge-in-lithuania/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »