KILD Wins Competition for Kaunas Pedestrian and Cyclist Bridge in Lithuania

KILD has been announced as the first place winner for a design competition in Kaunas, Lithuania’s second largest city. The competition sought for innovative and eco-friendly proposals for a pedestrian and cycle bridge that would connect the downtown area to Science Island.

The firm’s proposal considered an environmentally-friendly approach when designing the bridges to connect the two riverbanks. The first bridge, called the Nemunas Bridge, was designed to blend in with the city’s silhouette and offer 360-degree views of the skyline. The southern end of the bridge connects to a new plaza and features a panoramic view of the historic area of the city. The northern end provides extended seating towards the Science Museum and faces a newly developed area.

The second bridge is located on the axis of the intersection of the Fire Station. The bridge has a minimal footprint and expands towards the city center creating a wide entrance with bus stops and an underground passageway.

Architects KILD

Design Team Dominykas Daunys, Petras Išora, Ivane Ksnelashvili

Project Year 2018

News via: KILD

https://www.archdaily.com/874510/eco-bridge-design-winner-creates-an-undulating-mountainside-infrastructure-in-seoul Eco Bridge Design Winner Creates An Undulating Mountainside Infrastructure in Seoul