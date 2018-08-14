World
  New Sancho de Avila's Funeral Home / JFA – Estudio de Arquitectura

New Sancho de Avila's Funeral Home / JFA – Estudio de Arquitectura

New Sancho de Avila's Funeral Home / JFA – Estudio de Arquitectura
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

© Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula + 31

  • Technical architect

    Didac Freixa

  • Project management

    Edetco Tècnics

  • Structure

    JFG Consultors- Joan Francesc García

  • Facilities

    Proisotec Enginyeria

  • Construction companies

    Culleré i Sala, MCM Obras, García Faura, MGIntegral, Dominion

  • Promoter

    Grupo Mémora – Serveis Funeraris de Barcelona
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Text description provided by the architects. The project houses the “New Sancho de Avila’s Funeral Home” (“Tanatorio de Sancho de Ávila”) in Barcelona. It is located in the same block as the ‘same-name’ original building. The original Funeral Home opened in 1968, and was the first existing funeral home which introduced, in Spain, the concept of wake outside the family home, thus representing a change in the way of vigil the dead. 50 years after the construction of the original building, the challenge was to design a building which became a new funeral home model adapted to the present and future needs of the sector and become a benchmark for the city.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The location of the building has specific constraints: there are the former basements, which must be conserved; and it is marked by the presence of the train line, which crosses the plot in the transverse direction and which is covered by a protection slab. The slab raises the “use mark”. Furthermore, in the front giving on Zamora street, there is a public parking, below ground, which gives service to the new building. The proposed intervention creates two different volumes, which accommodate the different services of the complex and are articulated according to the city plan, and creates a public inner square which becomes the principal backbone of the project. 

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Lower Plan
Lower Plan
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

This public space generated within the plot,  absorbs the two volumes, connecting them and generating a program beyond the internal use. It consists of a new city park, which integrates well the buildings, it manages the flows, and it frames the complex into the urban landscape. The new inner square of the Funeral Home is raised 1.5 meters from the street level, due to the preexisting elements. Taking full advantage of this morphology, a unifying element is raised, which functions as an stereotomic podium, which raises the new building, all which creates the required privacy and settles the new volumetric in a new horizon. 

Each of the buildings are raised as a mixture of volumes, which keeps a common compositional line but they are different regarding materialization: horizontal designs clearly predominate in the Funeral home building, which closes to the street, providing the privacy required in its use, and opens to the public space, being this an exercise of reclusion and privacy.  On the other hand, the Services building is much more permeable, and opens to the street, the neighborhood, the city,… in an exercise of transparency and as a lure. This building is wrapped with a second skin, which improves the climatic environment, due to the sun exposure of the spans and a visual control between buildings in the inner front of the square.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Each of the buildings are raised as a mixture of volumes, which keeps a common compositional line but they are different regarding materialization: horizontal designs clearly predominate in the Funeral home building, which closes to the street, providing the privacy required in its use, and opens to the public space, being this an exercise of reclusion and privacy.  On the other hand, the Services building is much more permeable, and opens to the street, the neighborhood, the city,… in an exercise of transparency and as a lure.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

This building is wrapped with a second skin, which improves the climatic environment, due to the sun exposure of the spans and a visual control between buildings in the inner front of the square.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

