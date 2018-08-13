World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Japan
  5. Horibe Associates
  6. 2017
  7. Mimosa Pudica / Horibe Associates

Mimosa Pudica / Horibe Associates

  • 21:00 - 13 August, 2018
Mimosa Pudica / Horibe Associates
Mimosa Pudica / Horibe Associates, © Hiroyuki Hirai
© Hiroyuki Hirai

© Hiroyuki Hirai © Hiroyuki Hirai © Hiroyuki Hirai © Hiroyuki Hirai + 26

  • Structure design

    Shunya Takahashi Structure Building Research Institute

  • FACILITIES design

    Grand Facility

  • Construction

    Shin
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Hiroyuki Hirai
© Hiroyuki Hirai

Text description provided by the architects. This is a railroad-facing apartment for rent.

The apartment plot is located in a low rise residential district between a railway extending　approximately 11 meters and a residential road extending 4 meters.

© Hiroyuki Hirai
© Hiroyuki Hirai

With maximum height limits of 10m and minimum living room area of 25 square meters in mind, we drew up a plan. With the theme being the environmental impact statements of low rise housing neighborhoods, we took into consideration a pleasant living environment and high earnings of low rise residential areas.

Plan - Section
Plan - Section

The house plan consists of a living space on the side of the railroad, a bedroom on the side of the residential road, and between the two is the kitchen and bathroom area.

© Hiroyuki Hirai
© Hiroyuki Hirai

Since it is fully open on both the railroad and residential sides of the house, even placed at the city center, there can be sufficient entrance of sunlight and ventilation.

© Hiroyuki Hirai
© Hiroyuki Hirai

This 4 story, 16 unit complex was constructed using techniques so that there are no exposed posts or beams.

© Hiroyuki Hirai
© Hiroyuki Hirai

The DESIGN divides up the impact of the size and color of the building; this minimizes the impact on the surrounding area. Houses near railroads are often overlooked by potential residents, but the solid reinforced concrete construction and double window sashes significantly decrease vibrations and noise pollution.Additionally, the bedroom is located on the same side as the residential road, to create an even more quiet environment.

© Hiroyuki Hirai
© Hiroyuki Hirai

On the deck terrace of the low-rise residence, you can drink while oberving passing trains or the starts, work on your computer under the blue sky, or have a lunch party with other tenants.You can even surf the web with free wifi. As a location to work, relax, communicate, and more, it makes a great addition to any tenants life.

© Hiroyuki Hirai
© Hiroyuki Hirai

About this office
Horibe Associates
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Buildings Residential Japan
Cite: "Mimosa Pudica / Horibe Associates" 13 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900014/mimosa-pudica-horibe-associates/> ISSN 0719-8884

