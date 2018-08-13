Mimosa Pudica / Horibe Associates

+ 26

Architects Horibe Associates

Location Tokyo, Japan

Lead Architects Naoko Horibe

Area 196.22 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Hiroyuki Hirai

Manufacturers Loading...

Structure design Shunya Takahashi Structure Building Research Institute

FACILITIES design Grand Facility

Construction Shin More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This is a railroad-facing apartment for rent.

The apartment plot is located in a low rise residential district between a railway extending approximately 11 meters and a residential road extending 4 meters.

With maximum height limits of 10m and minimum living room area of 25 square meters in mind, we drew up a plan. With the theme being the environmental impact statements of low rise housing neighborhoods, we took into consideration a pleasant living environment and high earnings of low rise residential areas.

The house plan consists of a living space on the side of the railroad, a bedroom on the side of the residential road, and between the two is the kitchen and bathroom area.

Since it is fully open on both the railroad and residential sides of the house, even placed at the city center, there can be sufficient entrance of sunlight and ventilation.

This 4 story, 16 unit complex was constructed using techniques so that there are no exposed posts or beams.

The DESIGN divides up the impact of the size and color of the building; this minimizes the impact on the surrounding area. Houses near railroads are often overlooked by potential residents, but the solid reinforced concrete construction and double window sashes significantly decrease vibrations and noise pollution.Additionally, the bedroom is located on the same side as the residential road, to create an even more quiet environment.

On the deck terrace of the low-rise residence, you can drink while oberving passing trains or the starts, work on your computer under the blue sky, or have a lunch party with other tenants.You can even surf the web with free wifi. As a location to work, relax, communicate, and more, it makes a great addition to any tenants life.