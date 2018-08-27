World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. United States
  5. CORE architecture + design
  6. 2018
  7. The Social at Hilton Headquarters / CORE architecture + design

The Social at Hilton Headquarters / CORE architecture + design

  • 19:00 - 27 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Social at Hilton Headquarters / CORE architecture + design
Save this picture!
The Social at Hilton Headquarters / CORE architecture + design, © Michael Moran
© Michael Moran

© Michael Moran © Ron Ngiam © Michael Moran © Michael Moran + 26

  • Architects

    CORE architecture + design

  • Location

    7930 Jones Branch Drive, McLean, VA 22102, United States

  • Lead Architect

    Allison Cooke, Principal

  • Design Team

    Daniel Chapman, Kristen van Hise, Carly Lisnow, Daniel Mayo, Michael Borrisow, Marina Laurence

  • Area

    16300.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Michael Moran, Ron Ngiam

  • General Contractor

    HITT Contracting Inc.

  • Project Manager

    MGAC, Inc.

  • Structural Engineers

    Fernandez Associates, Rathgeber/Goss Associates

  • MEP Engineer

    Caliber Design Inc.

  • Civil Engineer

    Walter L. Phillips, Inc.

  • Foodservice Designer

    Next Step Design

  • Landscape Designers

    Landscape Architecture Bureau LLC

  • Acoustical Consultant

    George Spano

  • LEED Consultant

    Rosa D. Cheney, AIA

  • A/V Consultant

    MCW Solutions

  • Client/Owner

    Hilton Worldwide

  • Landlord

    B.F. Saul Property Company

  • Operator

    Sodexo

  • FF&E Procurement

    Washington Group Solutions

  • Signage

    MC Sign Company and Copeland Signs

  • Other Consultants

    Starbucks
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Michael Moran
© Michael Moran

Text description provided by the architects. The Social, a new 16,300 SF public gathering space and food hall at Hilton’s global headquarters in McLean, VA, designed by CORE, is a vibrant and bustling gathering space with food and beverage at its heart, balancing functional work and teaming spaces with the sensibilities of a restaurant. The design is modern and warm with refined details and natural materials – a spacial interpretation of the Hilton Worldwide global brand.

Save this picture!
© Michael Moran
© Michael Moran

CORE’s design mirrors the hotelier’s renowned hospitality experience, while encouraging formal and informal meet-ups and increasing interaction among staff and visitors. A custom designed brass, steel, and glass art piece provides a kinetic visual in the space, while educating guests on the brand and new initiatives. The wood ceiling panels and linear lighting add visual texture, dynamic angularity and a sense of scale to this very large, yet comfortable space.

Save this picture!
© Michael Moran
© Michael Moran

The multi-faceted project with 10,000 SF ground-floor interior and 6,300 SF of exterior space required the development of a new brand identity for the concept as a whole, as well as six individual fast-casual food stations. CORE achieved this by giving defining features and finish palettes to the individual stations that were inspired by the cuisine they serve, allowing them to be distinctive while maintaining smooth transitions from one to the next. 

Save this picture!
© Michael Moran
© Michael Moran
Save this picture!
© Michael Moran
© Michael Moran

The Social’s food hall stations include: Spice, offeringa rotating menu of international flavors, featuring a large brass oval hood with a white marble and blue glass tile backdrop. Sammie’s, an upscale New York-style deli incorporating black and white brick tile and sleek brass accents. A grill station called Char, which combines concrete panels and blackened-steel finishes. Mangia, the Italian-focused station featuring a pizza oven clad in red, black and white custom mosaic tiles. Home, reminiscent of Provençal-style cooking, mixes a handcrafted palette with walnut, patterned tile and light French blue. And, Graze, serving crafted salads, uses modern white tile, green accents and natural walnut to evoke the refreshing characteristics of the food. There are also a series of self-service islands that complement the stations’ offerings and provide convenient grab and go options.

Save this picture!
© Ron Ngiam
© Ron Ngiam

The Social provides numerous indoor and outdoor seating options. The “town square” inside combines custom booths, bar height tables, communal tables, stadium seating and lounge areas. A series of operable glass partitions allow for seamless flow to the expansive outdoor terrace with al fresco seating and gathering areas.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Understanding that the space would also be used to host evening events, CORE incorporated a sophisticated lighting system, programmed to adjust throughout the day, following circadian rhythms to promote health and wellness. The lighting system also pays special attention to LED color temperatures that work best for food displays and tasks.

Save this picture!
© Michael Moran
© Michael Moran
Save this picture!
© Michael Moran
© Michael Moran

The refined composition of woods, textures, metals and textiles resulted in a timeless and tactile environment that connects employees and visitors with the Hilton brand. The Social is not only a co-working space, but also a restaurant and assembly space with complex back of house functionality; project components that fit right into CORE’s areas of expertise. 

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
CORE architecture + design
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant United States
Cite: "The Social at Hilton Headquarters / CORE architecture + design" 27 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900010/the-social-at-hilton-headquarters-core-architecture-plus-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »