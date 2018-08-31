World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Architecture
  4. Chile
  5. Cavagnaro Rojo Arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. Huemules Border Complex / Cavagnaro Rojo Arquitectos + Jorge García + Crisosto Arquitectos

Huemules Border Complex / Cavagnaro Rojo Arquitectos + Jorge García + Crisosto Arquitectos

  • 11:00 - 31 August, 2018
Huemules Border Complex / Cavagnaro Rojo Arquitectos + Jorge García + Crisosto Arquitectos
Huemules Border Complex / Cavagnaro Rojo Arquitectos + Jorge García + Crisosto Arquitectos, © CRG
© CRG

© CRG

  • Architects

    Cavagnaro Rojo Arquitectos, Crisosto Smith Arquitectos, Jorge García

  • Location

    Complejo Fronterizo Huemules, Balmaceda, Chile

  • Architects in Charge

    Andrés Crisosto, Daniel Rojo, Carlos Cavagnaro, Jorge García

  • Ingeniero Civil

    Jorge Marambio Chavez

  • Principal

    Ministerio del Interior, Chile

  • Technical Unit

    Dirección Regional de Arquitectura, Ministerio de OO.PP, Región de Aysén

  • Area

    2425.36 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    CRG

  • Technical Unit

    Dirección de Arquitectura MOP, Región de Aysén

  • Design Tax Inspector

    Andrés Villouta

  • Construction Tax Inspector

    Rodrigo Tapia

  • Principal

    Gobernación Provincial de Coyhaique
    • More Specs Less Specs
© CRG
© CRG

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Balmaceda, Chile, and just steps from the border with Argentina, the Huemules Complex constitutes a threshold of connection between Chile and trans-Andean territory. In the building converge all the public organisms, of both frontier countries, destined to control the migrant flow of people and vehicles that cross the border. Emplaced in a wide and uninhabited terrain of the Andean Patagonia steppe, the climate, and geography condition the architecture.

Perspective
Perspective

The constant south-west wind, which hits with gusts over 100 k / h, combines with subzero temperatures and snow during the winter, forming an uninhabited territory, where geography and landscape are the real protagonists. In this context, a volumetry is proposed that contrasts with the landscape, using a simple and unpretentious geometry: geography is the truly relevant and the building an event on the road.

© CRG
© CRG

The project consists of two bodies that intersect in a cross and contain programs of an opposite nature. A wider permeable volume and bay contains public areas of vehicular arrest. The opposite volume, of two levels, contains areas of restricted access, such as offices, access control modules, expansion areas and rooms for Chilean and Argentinean personnel.

© CRG
© CRG
Section
Section
© CRG
© CRG

The configuration of the building responds to a complex system of relations between enclosures with different levels of security. Its symmetrical nature divides into equal parts exclusive zones for the personnel of Chile and Argentina, whose services converge in the meeting of the volumes, where the passenger control areas that enter and leave the country are deployed.

© CRG
© CRG

Cite: "Huemules Border Complex / Cavagnaro Rojo Arquitectos + Jorge García + Crisosto Arquitectos" [Complejo Fronterizo Huemules / Crisosto Smith Arquitectos, Cavagnaro Rojo Arquitectos + Jorge García] 31 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899997/huemules-border-complex-cavagnaro-rojo-arquitectos-plus-jorge-garcia-plus-crisosto-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

