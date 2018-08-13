Top 20 A' Design Award Winners

The A’ Design Award is an international award whose aim is to provide designers, architects, and innovators from all architecture and design fields with a competitive platform to showcase their work and products to a global audience. Among the design world's many awards, the A' Design Award stands out for its exceptional scale and breadth; in 2015, over 1,000 different designs received awards, with all fields of design recognized by the award's 100 different categories. This year's edition is now open for entries; designers can register their submissions here.

Organized as a way to showcase excellent designers in all disciplines and from all countries, the A' Awards are peer-reviewed and anonymously judged by an influential jury panel of experienced scholars, important press members, and experienced professionals. The awards offer prestige, publicity and international recognition to A’ Design Award Laureates through the coveted A’ Design Prize system. You can learn more about the call for entries process here.

A’ Design Competition results are announced every year on April 15. Best products, projects, and services worldwide that demonstrate superior design, technology and creativity are rewarded with the A' Design Award; the symbol of excellence in design and innovation. There are five different levels of distinction: Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze and Iron A’ Design Awards are distributed annually in all design disciplines. Designers, companies, and institutions from all countries are annually called to take part in the accolades by nominating their best works, projects, and products for award consideration. See more on the result announcement here.

Entries will be judged by A' Design Award's jury of hundreds of experts from around the globe including scholars, professionals and media members. Each jury member is required to sign a jury agreement and follow a code of conduct. In addition, jurors may not be employees of the participating companies to avoid conflicts of interest. This jury process has been designed to lead to a more fair and equitable awards process, with no single juror exercising undue influence on the results of the awards. You can find out more about the jury and its process here.

The A' Design Award & Competition also has a network to reach millions of design-oriented audiences worldwide. A’ Design Awards winners were seen directly at the A’ Design Award website 24,404,321 times. They also have 71,017 users on their platform and 45,906 project submissions. See more on the award in numbers here.

Winners of an A' Design Award receive a trophy alongside a host of other benefits: a certificate, inclusion in an exhibition, inclusion in a yearbook publication, winners' badges, an exclusive interview to be featured on the A' Design Awards website, inclusion in the world design rankings, an invite to a gala night hosted by the awards for networking, feedback notes from the award jury, and participation in an extensive PR campaign are all offered to winners among other benefits. Click here to see the full list of benefits.

The submission period for the A' Design Award closes on February 28. You can submit your designs here. After the winners are announced on April 15th, a selection of architecture-related winners will be featured in a post on ArchDaily.

Below we have selected our Top 20 A' Design Award Winners.

Tofana (Hotel) / Lukas Rungger

Platinum A' Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design Award Winner, 2017 - 2018

Light Waterfall Sales Center / Kris Lin and Jiayu Yang

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2017 - 2018

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2017 - 2018

Qingtie CR Town Sales Office Sales Office / Kot Ge - LSDCASA and Studio HBA

Platinum A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award Winner, 2017 - 2018

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2013 - 2014

Villafound Jade Hotel Lijiang Lodge / Nie Jianping

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2016 - 2017

ICE Krakow (Concert and Congress Centre) / Ingarden & Ewý Architects Ltd.

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2014 - 2015

Platinum A' Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design Award Winner, 2017 - 2018

Heavenly Water Service Center / Zhenfei Wang

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2016 - 2017

Platinum A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award Winner, 2013 - 2014

City Lounge, St. Gallen (Urban Living Room) / Carlos Martinez and Pipilotti Rist

Platinum A' Street Furniture Design Award Winner, 2016-2017

Hubertus Hotel / Elisabeth Mitterer, Lukas Rungger, and Andreas Profanter

Platinum A' Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design Award Winner, 2016 - 2017

Brickkiln Folk Inn and Museum (Make Village Newborn) / Kevin Hu

Platinum A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award Winner, 2017 - 2018

Platinum A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award Winner, 2013 - 2014

Yukyu En Hofu City Crematorium / Shunmyo Masuno

Platinum A' Landscape Planning and Garden Design Award Winner, 2016-2017

Zhongnan Mansion Clubhouse / Kris Lin and Jiayu Yang

Platinum A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award Winner, 2017 - 2018

Black Eagle Residential House / Perathoner Architects

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2016 - 2017

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2017 - 2017

Wuhan Wushang Mall Cinema 9F / Ajax Law & Virginia Lung

Platinum A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award Winner, 2017 - 2018

G Space Hair Salon / Ming-Hong Tsai

Platinum A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award Winner, 2017 - 2018