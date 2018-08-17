World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Spain
  5. Minimal Studio
  6. 2018
  7. Mar de Fondo Building / Minimal Studio

Mar de Fondo Building / Minimal Studio

  • 20:00 - 17 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Mar de Fondo Building / Minimal Studio
Save this picture!
Mar de Fondo Building / Minimal Studio, © Art Sánchez
© Art Sánchez

© Art Sánchez © Art Sánchez © Art Sánchez © Art Sánchez + 19

  • Interior designers

    Minimal Studio

  • Location

    Port d’Alcúdia, Mallorca, Spain

  • Architects authors

    J. David Martínez Jofre

  • Other Participants

    Porcelanosa Group, World Light Estudio, Fustería Tortella, Buena Casa Construcción, Germans Oliver, Kompass Beatpoint, Arte Latón

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Art Sánchez
Save this picture!
© Art Sánchez
© Art Sánchez

Text description provided by the architects. Mar de Fondo is a refurbished building with residential character, located on the first row of the seafront of the Port of Alcúdia.

The pure white stands out with details that have been inspired by traditional boats which are found in the area.

Save this picture!
© Art Sánchez
© Art Sánchez
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Art Sánchez
© Art Sánchez

The formal aspects have been treated such as to give the building a monolithic aspect. Its ventilated facade with ceramic coating has a perfect view towards the sea in the background, thanks to its stronghold and glass enclosures.

Save this picture!
© Art Sánchez
© Art Sánchez

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Minimal Studio
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Buildings Residential Spain
Cite: "Mar de Fondo Building / Minimal Studio" [Edificio Mar de Fondo / Minimal Studio] 17 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899977/mar-de-fondo-building-minimal-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »