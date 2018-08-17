Mar de Fondo Building / Minimal Studio

-
Interior designers
LocationPort d’Alcúdia, Mallorca, Spain
Architects authorsJ. David Martínez Jofre
Other ParticipantsPorcelanosa Group, World Light Estudio, Fustería Tortella, Buena Casa Construcción, Germans Oliver, Kompass Beatpoint, Arte Latón
Project Year2018
Photographs
Text description provided by the architects. Mar de Fondo is a refurbished building with residential character, located on the first row of the seafront of the Port of Alcúdia.
The pure white stands out with details that have been inspired by traditional boats which are found in the area.
The formal aspects have been treated such as to give the building a monolithic aspect. Its ventilated facade with ceramic coating has a perfect view towards the sea in the background, thanks to its stronghold and glass enclosures.