  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Norm Applebaum Architect
  6. 2005
  7. Suncatch / Norm Applebaum Architect

Suncatch / Norm Applebaum Architect

  • 15:00 - 13 August, 2018
Suncatch / Norm Applebaum Architect
Suncatch / Norm Applebaum Architect, © Mary E. Nichols
© Mary E. Nichols

© Mary E. Nichols © Mary E. Nichols Courtesy of Norm Applebaum © Mary E. Nichols + 17

© Mary E. Nichols
© Mary E. Nichols

Text description provided by the architects. The architecture of “Suncatch" came about after an 8 year design and construction process.  It sits on 30 acres in the prestigious area known as Rancho Santa Fe in Southern California.  The project consists of 54,000 square feet of floor space divided as follows, 24,500 square feet of living space and 29,500 square feet for a 37 car showroom under the house.  It was completed in 2005.

© Mary E. Nichols
© Mary E. Nichols
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The architect’s client stated that he wanted the finest house in the region.  The home is finished out using a half million board feet of clear vertical grain Douglas fir, floors, ceilings, cabinets, doors, fascia and all trim.  Plaster walls and poured in place concrete, using a veneer system invented by the architect, are the finish materials. Views were to north but large overhangs were used to capture the south sun, this in turn brightens up the interior spaces of the architecture.

© Mary E. Nichols
© Mary E. Nichols

The roads are finished in hand cut Porphyry stone.  One drives through and below the swimming pool before reaching the entry parking. To experience the leaded glass entry and leaded art glass throughout the house designed by the architect is truly amazing.

© Mary E. Nichols
© Mary E. Nichols

The architecture was designed by model only, no 2-dimensional drawings were used.  This gave the architect time to study each space and learn what the scale should be for each room in the house.  Working drawings were created after scaling all spaces from the study model.

© Mary E. Nichols
© Mary E. Nichols

Stated in 2005, "This house is one of the greatest pieces of architecture of the 21st Century”, according to the late Julius Shulman, famed architectural photographer.

© Paul Barnett
© Paul Barnett

Cite: "Suncatch / Norm Applebaum Architect" 13 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899972/suncatch-norm-applebaum-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

