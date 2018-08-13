World
OKS CASA / saARCHOFFICE

  • 00:00 - 13 August, 2018
OKS CASA / saARCHOFFICE
OKS CASA / saARCHOFFICE, © Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

© Spaceshift Studio

  • Architects

    saARCHOFFICE

  • Location

    Khwaeng Bang Wa, Thailand

  • Other participants

    thaweemongkol construction (2000) co. ltd

  • Area

    3200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

Text description provided by the architects. On the land around 2.0 Rai on Pattanakarn road, Bangkok, this private exclusive residence for the extended family. Consist of three houses, each are in their own privacy yet connected to each other by the common area and swimming pool. According to the function requirement of the family, the area requirement is almost 3000sqm combined which make the building add up to 4 storey at the highest.

© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

To compose these building into homely scale, the Architecture is design to appear horizonal by the hidden lower floor underneath the common function : the drop off area, swimming pool and the pavilion.

© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

At the approach level, the House is appear to be access on ground level but in fact the underneath level are all service quarter, which all connected. The function are : the main garage, maid quarter, mechanic room, storage and wine cellar and shooting gallery.

© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

The Concept design is to create special space to enhance the normal practical house and go beyond. There are many highlight space in this project, intentionally designed hidden to be found, even for the owners.

© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

For the visitor, after a brief approach to the main entrance space with cobble stone plaza, a comfortably descending slope leads to the Supercar Gallery. This space is specially design to house 6 supercars, 5cars in the gallery and the most favorite one in the cockpit room adjacent to it.

© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

The structure spans 18 metre without any column while a supercar can be driven to display in  the cockpit room, where function as a guest gathering place, entertainment lounge with minibar and living area. From this room, the space is visually connected to the Supercar Gallery towards the landscape, the shaped green hill to the main house dinning room.

© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

This space is also visually connected to the upper level of the owners’ living room. And from the top view, through inverse curve void on , top view of The Enzo’s Ferrari is framed for enthusiasts’ appreciation. The Family Pool area performs as the connection space of all buildings together, and also as a central space, visually and physically.

© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

Pavilion is created adjacent to the pool to contain space for recreation and equipped multifunction space. Inside is an air conditioned lounge area with a minibar. The bar shares part of the pool in section. The user could dive through the glass wall from the pool outside into the bar counter to join the activity in this pavilion.

© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

At the main house, Owners can entry from the garage by glass elevator  which moves up through section of water. Emerge from the depth of water, is the Living hall. The double height open lobby of this main house face toward pool and landscape. Large tree is design to position as a foreground of the view as well as the natural tool for scale down the height of the building.

© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

Natural light plays a great role for this house. By the very specific detail treatment and design, the sublime space of marble stone wall and a play of natural light, the staircase is on of the highlight for the house. Attention to the very detail is the key of this architecture. The Architect and builder work closely together on site to achieve such finest craft. For the owner, this house has become their everyday retreat, the Architecture of serene living.

© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

Corridor is another interesting space not only used to connect the house together but also create an enclosure for the pool. Special detail design of steel columns where they touch the wooden ceiling is on hidden gem of this space. This shallow water part of the pool, alongside this corridor, is another playground for kids.

© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

About this office
saARCHOFFICE
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Thailand
Cite: "OKS CASA / saARCHOFFICE" 13 Aug 2018. ArchDaily.

