Desert Wash / Kendle Design Collaborative

Text description provided by the architects. Desert wash. A home where the line between inside and out is so blurred that nature sometimes comes crawling into your room. Take a moment and watch the video on Desert Wash, a home designed by Kendle Design Collaborative. It will change your perspective about what site sensitive modern architecture can be.

Desert Wash is a unique modern home designed to celebrate nature and desert living. A home that turns an unwelcome obstacle for traditional residential design, a desert wash which periodically floods throughout the year, into a focal feature of natural beauty that delights and inspires a young energetic family, teaching life lessons everyday about living as one with nature.

Rammed earth walls, expansive glass and floating steel and wood clad roofs shelter a family in modern beauty and provide the perfect backdrop for their extensive collection of art and Asian artifacts. The video is a perfect example of how everyday living in the desert, amongst natures ever changing wonder, can be.

Desert wash uses the indigenous materials of the site to define the main living spaces. Rammed earth walls brings the earth to the interior. Welcoming one into the home and unifying it with nature simeltamously. Throughout the home you experience the site sensitivity of the project through its unique pallets and how the residence respects the natural qualities of the site. The home nestles its self into the earth while also respecting the natural topography of the site by spanning over the ancient wash.