Refurbishment of the old Headquarters of the Granada Monte de Piedad / DTR_studio architects

Architect DTR_studio architects

Location Carrera del Darro, 51, 18010 Granada, Spain

Authors Jose Maria Olmedo, Jose Miguel Vázquez

Area 1407.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Cris Beltran

Construction Hermanos Herrera C.B.

Quantity Surveyor Jorge Sánchez

Collaborators Alba Márquez More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This is a XVIII century building. The old headquarters of the “Monte de Piedad” de Granada. It was like a Public Pawn shop. The amazing situation (just in front of the Alhambra), the public scale of the spaces and its configuration made this project a special one. We have tried to keep its atmosphere and propose a new language that improve to the existing building.

The strategy has been to reinforce the different constructive typologies existing in the building and add a new one for the roof.

The estructure of the Main Façade is the most noble, made with a very large wood beams

The estructure around the patio are a more domestic constructive system. And the backyard garden façade is the most modest construction. The top roof will be resolved with a steel structure and arches ceramic blocks, following the logic evolution of the building construction. The last slab made in the building (around the mid of XX century) consisted in arches made with bricks.

About the finishing, we propose neutral material, to emphasize the existing elements that we keep: hydraulic floors, old brick walls, stone columns, decorated lintels … in conclusion all the things that represented the memory of the building to keep its atmosphere