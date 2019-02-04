World
Soriano House / Beyt Architects and Bac Estudio de Arquitectura

  • 20:00 - 4 February, 2019
Soriano House / Beyt Architects and Bac Estudio de Arquitectura
© Adrián Mora Maroto
© Adrián Mora Maroto

© Adrián Mora Maroto
Text description provided by the architects. Beyt Architects developed the concept of this Mediterranean house, and teamed up with BAC Estudio de Arquitectura for technical design and further stages.
The house has two main design driving ideas: a clean and efficient layout that had to do its best in a small plot; and the use of patios to bring light inside the house, at the same time as privacy.

© Adrián Mora Maroto
Plantas
© Adrián Mora Maroto
A forthright 35m long facade that varies slightly in height, only broken by a strong volume of bare concrete, follows the first concept. The contrast between the pure white volume and the concrete, with wood texture, is relieved with the dialogue achieved with the same vertical louvers in both volumes.

© Adrián Mora Maroto
Elevaciones + Cortes
© Adrián Mora Maroto
Three different patios that connect different floors, follow the second concept. A small one at the entrance in the intersection of both volumes, a second one connecting also with the underground, guides the stairs through the vertical circulation, and the final one opens the dining room to the backyard. The bespoke louvers sieve the light and view when needed, looking for privacy.

© Adrián Mora Maroto
The living room opens widely to the garden with a 4m long glass sliding door, and the kitchen replicates the concept with an open corner that brings the landscape and the olive tree inside the house. The rest of the interiors have been left pure and neutral, letting the materials and design talk by themselves: the wooden floors, the kitchen appliances, the tailored bookcase that accompanies the stair creating a balustrade.

© Adrián Mora Maroto
About this office
Beyt Architects
Office
Bac Estudio de Arquitectura
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

