M9 Workspace / M9 Design Studio

Architects M9 Design Studio

Location Bengaluru, Karnataka, India

Lead Architects Nischal Abhaykumar and Jesal Pathak

Team Swarna G, Pavan MG

Space graphics and Illustrations Chithkala Ramesh

Contractor Spectra Fab

Area 2000.0 ft2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Shamanth Patil Photography

Text description provided by the architects. We designed our studio within a formerly disused attic space in an industrial suburb of Bangalore. Nischal Abhaykumar (Founder of M9) scouted this location. It is located in a lush green Industrial Suburb of Bangalore adjacent to the iconic Mysore sandal soap factory. The building (120 feet long and 20 feet wide) is a quaint 20-year-old structure, which is renovated and almost looks new.

We sought to maximize the space and reveal its character to provide an inspirational working environment whilst allowing our clients to experience our style of architecture and design. The renovated attic provides us with a two-level loft-like workplace featuring steel trusses and cement-finished walls. The steeply sloping roof allowed us to insert a mezzanine loft beneath the rafters. A metal staircase leads to the upper level which is essentially an intimate discussion cum model making space. Cabinets and bookshelves divide the space into different zones. Nothing in our office is pretending to be anything else - what we see is the way it is - the original material itself. Just the way we like it!

Each person’s world is unique and has its own flavor depending on where you look at it from. Here main focus is on creative expression and giving everybody the freedom to express them the way they are. All the graphical elements in the studio are done reflecting this attitude. The illustrations are interactive depending on the place and situation, indicating and hinting to the quirky in-house activities. To the architects here - from scale and proportions, to the things we use like helmets, trolleys, ladders, etc. - everything plays an integral part in the design process and here the illustrations are inspired and exaggerated to show the impact they play in our life.