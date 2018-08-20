World
  Guarulhos Airport Fire Department / MM18 Arquitetura

Guarulhos Airport Fire Department / MM18 Arquitetura

  • 05:00 - 20 August, 2018
Guarulhos Airport Fire Department / MM18 Arquitetura
Guarulhos Airport Fire Department / MM18 Arquitetura, © Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi

© Pedro Vannucchi © Pedro Vannucchi © Pedro Vannucchi © Pedro Vannucchi + 25

  • Architects

    MM18 Arquitetura

  • Location

    Aeroporto internacional de Guarulhos – São Paulo, Brazil

  • Architects in Charge

    Marcos Paulo Caldeira, Mila Strauss, Larissa Burke, Fabiane Sakai, Thiago Buccieri

  • Area

    3950.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi

Text description provided by the architects. The office MM18 Arquitetura, led by the architects Mila Strauss and Marcos Paulo Caldeira, was responsible for the Fire Fighting Section (SCI)project of the Fire Department at Guarulhos International Airport. 

Sections A and B
Sections A and B
© Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi

With the objective of preparing the firefighting station for eventualities with large airplanes, such as the Airbus A380, and to receive trucks and state-of-the-art equipment, the new space is in front of the main runway of the Airport. 

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The largest airport on the move in the Southern Hemisphere, where about 40 million passengers pass each year, Guarulhos Airport operates at the fire prevention level of category 10 - the highest level ever planned worldwide. 

© Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi

The program includes a study room, library, office, gym, rest area, cafeteria, parking for all fire trucks, a tower and a central courtyard where firefighters are trained in the open air, also available for first aid. In addition, a refueling area for the trucks is positioned below the scythe.

The project was quickly executed, it is all done in metallic structure and closed in cement board, highlighting the red color in the floors and walls, and also predicted a new street between the building and the airport, resolving the flows.

© Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi

MM18 Arquitetura
Cite: "Guarulhos Airport Fire Department / MM18 Arquitetura" [Seção de Combate a Incêndio – GRU / MM18 Arquitetura] 20 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899938/guarulhos-airport-fire-department-mm18-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

