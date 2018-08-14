World
Colormixstore / Basiches Arquitetos Associados

  • 13:00 - 14 August, 2018
Colormixstore / Basiches Arquitetos Associados
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

© Fran Parente

  • Architects

    Basiches Arquitetos Associados

  • Location

    Alameda Gabriel Monteiro da Silva, 1522 - Jardim America, São Paulo - SP, 01442-002, Brazil

  • Authors

    José Ricardo Basiches, Ronaldo Shinohara

  • Area

    362.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Fran Parente

  • Collaborator

    Stephanie Toloi

  • Construction

    Murilo Alves Dantas Construtora

  • Landscape Design

    Juliana Freitas Paisagismo

  • Lighting

    Ricardo Helder - Lux Projetos

  • Air Conditioning

    Bom Estar

  • MEP

    Murilo Alves Dantas Construtora

  • Approval Plan

    Plenno

  • Art - Graphics Floor

    Flavio Samelo
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. Located in São Paulo city, on a traditional street which contains a great number of architecture and interior shops, COLORMIXSTORE is focused on selling internal and external coatings for buildings and wanted to use their own products for the façade of the building.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Together with the customer, Basiches Arquitetos Associados designed a unique material for the entire façade: a triangularly shaped skin, internally structured by metal sheets and covered in marble-like porcelain tile. The shop has a particular service of cutting and splicing porcelain pieces, producing imperceptible joints.

Sketch 2
Sketch 2

The store was built in a pre-existing two-story building. The concept for the interior design was to create two very distinct spaces. On the ground floor, the products were only exhibited on the walls, with an elaborate layout, adopting an art gallery character. The floor was made of tiles, with graphics created in by the plastic artist and photographer Flavio Samelo. This process of transposing specific designs for floor and walls in tiles is also an exceptional service provided by the store.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

On the upper floor, there is a more traditional showroom with several display showcases. Despite a large number of products, we were able to create a visually light environment through the use of similar and neutral coatings and also through a detailed composition study of furniture and woodwork.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Natural lighting contributes to the comfort of the interior. On the ground floor, there are two openings to the outside, while on the first floor the architects designed a unique opening which is highlighted by a deep metal sheet frame. The use of a single white material on the facade connotes the image of a monolith. The proposed openings and the displacement between pavements creates a set of fillings and voids that, at night, is reinforced by the lighting project.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Cite: "Colormixstore / Basiches Arquitetos Associados" [Colormixstore / Basiches Arquitetos Associados] 14 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899930/colormixstore-basiches-arquitetos-associados/> ISSN 0719-8884

