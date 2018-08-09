World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. AMO’s First China Exhibition Design Revealed in Beijing

AMO’s First China Exhibition Design Revealed in Beijing

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
AMO’s First China Exhibition Design Revealed in Beijing
Save this picture!
AMO’s First China Exhibition Design Revealed in Beijing, True Me. Image © Bien Jie, Courtesy of OMA
True Me. Image © Bien Jie, Courtesy of OMA

OMA's research and design practice AMO has opened True Me, the studio's first exhibition design in China. Built in the 798 Art Factory in Beijing, True Me explores modern selfie-culture and modes of self-representation through art and media. Organized by App developer Meitu and the Beijing Contemporary Arts Foundation, the exhibition features artworks by Hou Ying, Lu Yang, Maleonn, Xie Haiwei, Ye Funa, Chen Tianzhuo, teamLab, and Theodore Bradley. Celebrating the launch of Meitu’s new logo, the exhibition extends AMO’s interest in studying visual culture.

True Me. Image Courtesy of OMA True Me. Image © Bien Jie, Courtesy of OMA True Me. Image © Bien Jie, Courtesy of OMA True Me. Image Courtesy of OMA + 20

Save this picture!
True Me. Image © Bien Jie, Courtesy of OMA
True Me. Image © Bien Jie, Courtesy of OMA
Save this picture!
True Me. Image © Bien Jie, Courtesy of OMA
True Me. Image © Bien Jie, Courtesy of OMA

True Me grounds AMO's research into a staged space by literally reflecting the nature of the Meitu app. Over one billion users use Meitu to retouch selfie images and produce reimagined expressions of themselves. Continuing the vein of AMO's work beyond fashion show sets and retail interiors, the exhibition concept plays on the app's contradiction between the raw, inner self and post-produced image that's created. Spaces are aligned along a central corridor connected to a series of spaces. These rooms are clad in head-to-toe curved mirrors along the corridor to reflect the notion of the outer self. Inside, six soft zones clothed in flannel, felt and grass display the idea of the inner self. Together, the corridor and rooms take visitors on a journey through visual artworks and performance spaces.

Save this picture!
True Me. Image © Bien Jie, Courtesy of OMA
True Me. Image © Bien Jie, Courtesy of OMA
Save this picture!
True Me. Image © Bien Jie, Courtesy of OMA
True Me. Image © Bien Jie, Courtesy of OMA

As part of OMA's growing interest in the vibrant progressive cultural scenes of Asia, the exhibition design was led by OMA Partner and Asia Director Chris van Duijn. The project forms part of a sequence of cultural projects designed at OMA’s Hong Kong office, including the Genesis Gangnam store in Seoul and the cultural spaces at the recently opened Columbia Circle in Shanghai. Currently, OMA is working on the extension of a leading art institute in Beijing to be complete at the end of this year.

True Me will be open to visitors at the 798 Art Factory until August 14, 2018

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "AMO’s First China Exhibition Design Revealed in Beijing" 09 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899928/amos-first-china-exhibition-design-revealed-in-beijing/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »