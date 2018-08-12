World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Horibe Associates
  6. 2018
  7. House in Sugie / Horibe Associates

House in Sugie / Horibe Associates

  • 20:00 - 12 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House in Sugie / Horibe Associates
Save this picture!
House in Sugie / Horibe Associates, © Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura

© Yohei Sasakura © Yohei Sasakura © Yohei Sasakura © Yohei Sasakura + 32

  • Structure consultants

    Syunya Takahashi Structural Building Research Institute

  • Construction

    daikanekomuten
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura

Text description provided by the architects. The house is sited on a path. Where old houses and tradition remain. At the end of the path is a Shinto shrine. Every year, omikoshi are carried along this path during the festivities of the Naginata Matsuri. For this residential project, we aimed to create a house which harmonizes with its con- text in both materiality and geometry.

Save this picture!
© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura
Save this picture!
© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura
Save this picture!
Plan + Section
Plan + Section
Save this picture!
© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura

The house is in the hiraya style, composed of 3 consecu- tive kirizuma roofs. Through slits and apertures, blue skies are visible from the interior. Two gardens are born from shifts in spatial composition. One for “tranquility” and family. The other, for “movement” and hospitality.

The house is conscious of time and contextual identity— to facilitate peaceful life and relationships.
omikoshi – mobile shrine
hiraya – Single-story Japanese House
kirizuma – Japanese sloped roof

Save this picture!
© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Horibe Associates
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "House in Sugie / Horibe Associates" 12 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899910/house-in-sugie-horibe-associates/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »