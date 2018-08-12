House in Sugie / Horibe Associates

+ 32

Architects Horibe Associates

Location Japan

Lead Architects Naoko Horibe

Area 121.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Yohei Sasakura

Manufacturers Loading...

Structure consultants Syunya Takahashi Structural Building Research Institute

Construction daikanekomuten More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The house is sited on a path. Where old houses and tradition remain. At the end of the path is a Shinto shrine. Every year, omikoshi are carried along this path during the festivities of the Naginata Matsuri. For this residential project, we aimed to create a house which harmonizes with its con- text in both materiality and geometry.

The house is in the hiraya style, composed of 3 consecu- tive kirizuma roofs. Through slits and apertures, blue skies are visible from the interior. Two gardens are born from shifts in spatial composition. One for “tranquility” and family. The other, for “movement” and hospitality.

The house is conscious of time and contextual identity— to facilitate peaceful life and relationships.

omikoshi – mobile shrine

hiraya – Single-story Japanese House

kirizuma – Japanese sloped roof