World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Germany
  5. Kunze Seeholzer Architekten
  6. 2018
  7. New Construction of a Parish House / Kunze Seeholzer Architekten

New Construction of a Parish House / Kunze Seeholzer Architekten

  • 05:00 - 12 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
New Construction of a Parish House / Kunze Seeholzer Architekten
Save this picture!
New Construction of a Parish House / Kunze Seeholzer Architekten, © Jann Averwerser Photography
© Jann Averwerser Photography

© Jann Averwerser Photography © Jann Averwerser Photography © Jann Averwerser Photography + 21

      • Project Management

        Erzdiözese München, Freising KdöR

      • Landscape-Architects

        fischer heumann landschaftsarchitekten, München

      • Structural Engeneers

        lieb obermüller + partner, ingenieure für bauwesen, München

      • Client

        Katholische Kirchenstiftung St. Nikolaus
        • More Specs Less Specs
      Save this picture!
      © Jann Averwerser Photography
      © Jann Averwerser Photography

      Text description provided by the architects. The position of the parish house creates - in connection with the church as well as the parsonage - a clearly arranged and the community open receiving place. The buildings round off the square and open up to him. From here, the main development of the new parish house takes place.

      Save this picture!
      © Jann Averwerser Photography
      © Jann Averwerser Photography

      A green intermediate zone creates an adequate distance to the busy Altöttinger Straße. The wall, which is positioned at the southern edge of the square, holds the exterior space, provides stability and protects the parish square from street noise at the same time. The accompanying roofing allows a largely dry, pedestrian connection between rectory and sacristy.

      Save this picture!
      © Jann Averwerser Photography
      © Jann Averwerser Photography

      A covered entrance area leads to the foyer, as well as directly to the parish hall. At events, the foyer as well as the parish hall can be generously opened out to the forecourt, creating a smooth transition from uncovered to covered areas. The foyer is arranged in such a way that the direct access for the visitors is possible both over the generous square and directly from the northwest parking lot.

      Save this picture!
      © Jann Averwerser Photography
      © Jann Averwerser Photography
      Save this picture!
      Site plan
      Site plan
      Save this picture!
      © Jann Averwerser Photography
      © Jann Averwerser Photography

      The parish house is divided into three functional areas, which can be used independently or as a large unit. The adjoining room zone with kitchen, toilets and vertical access serves both the foyer with parish hall and the general parish house area with the rooms. The large parish hall can be divided or joined into a large room. The foyer can also be added if required. The arrangement of the rooms within the parish house guarantees the possibility of simultaneous events in the parish hall. This applies to the development paths as well as to the use of the rooms and offered outdoor areas.

      Save this picture!
      © Jann Averwerser Photography
      © Jann Averwerser Photography

      To strengthen the ecclesiastical ensemble and insert the new parish house, the building envelope of the solid, closed facade parts was executed with a levigated exposed masonry.

      Save this picture!
      © Jann Averwerser Photography
      © Jann Averwerser Photography

      View the complete gallery

      Save this project
      Share in Whatsapp
      About this office
      Kunze Seeholzer Architekten
      Office

      Products:

      Wood Concrete Brick

      See more:

      Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Germany
      Cite: "New Construction of a Parish House / Kunze Seeholzer Architekten" 12 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899908/new-construction-of-a-parish-house-kunze-seeholzer-architekten/> ISSN 0719-8884

      世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

      想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

      翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »