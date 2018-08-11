World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Laboratory
  4. Belgium
  5. dmvA architects
  6. 2017
  7. Care Lab / dmvA architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Care Lab / dmvA architects

  • 05:00 - 11 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Care Lab / dmvA architects
Save this picture!
Care Lab / dmvA architects, © Bart Gosselin
© Bart Gosselin

© Bart Gosselin © Bart Gosselin © Bart Gosselin © Bart Gosselin + 13

  • Principal

    Vives North, Bruges

  • General Contractor

    B & R (Bouw & Renovatie)

  • Structural Engineer

    ASB
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Bart Gosselin
© Bart Gosselin

Text description provided by the architects. Care lab is a part of the university building Vives North in Bruges. The building is completed in 2009 and designed by De Vloed architects. It consists of three annexes: a relatively closed concrete plinth, a three-story building, and a floating roof. Characteristic to this school building is the frequent use of exposed concrete for load-bearing walls and floors.

Save this picture!
© Bart Gosselin
© Bart Gosselin
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Scheme
Ground Floor Scheme
Save this picture!
© Bart Gosselin
© Bart Gosselin

dmvA was commissioned to transform the existing Care lab, located in the wing next to the service entrance. dmvA based its architectural concept on the contemporary vision of education. In the past, the different educational fields were kept separated and each had its own closed classroom, whereas now the aim is to stimulate cross-pollination between the different fields.

Save this picture!
© Bart Gosselin
© Bart Gosselin

The building originally existed of three long small spans which limited the flexibility and made the circulation difficult. dmvA decided to cut through the three spaces by placing an educational care home in the middle of Care lab. Through this transformation, Care lab gets converted to a smooth network of spaces that encourages cross-pollination between the different departments.

Save this picture!
© Bart Gosselin
© Bart Gosselin

Since Care lab is used by different departments, it was important to fill in the spaces in a clever and multifunctional way. In that way, Care lab has become a flexible space with multidisciplinary classrooms. The care home, the heart of Care lab, simulates a cozy residential home but is still abstract. Instead of using closed walls, the care home is surrounded by an open closet system. That way Care lab becomes open and accessible.

Save this picture!
© Bart Gosselin
© Bart Gosselin

The wooden structure around the care home doesn’t only serve as a half-open wall but can also serve as a storage or exposition space. The building where Care lab is located is built in concrete. The cool and clean concrete architecture was preserved but was complemented by the use of pinewood. By adding this warm material, a homely atmosphere is created, welcoming you when you enter the building.

Save this picture!
© Bart Gosselin
© Bart Gosselin

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
dmvA architects
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Research laboratory Educational Architecture Higher Education University Refurbishment Extension Belgium
Cite: "Care Lab / dmvA architects" 11 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899903/care-lab-dmva-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »