Long House / TWS & Partners

Text description provided by the architects. The Long House is located in a housing area in the North of Bandung City, surrounded by old fancy houses and lots of trees. Sited far away from the city’s heavy traffic, the Long House becomes a comfortable place to settle. In response to those advantages, the building is designed to receive a sufficient amount of natural light and views to the outside. The building mass is designed to be slightly tilted in order to create a different building image from the surrounding neighborhood.

The building consists of three massing stacked up together and creates H-shape form from the top view. The first massing is placed on the ground floor, transverse to the site configuration whereas the other two massing on the upper floor is placed perpendicular to the first massing. The building itself is named as Long House because of its long and horizontal shape. The living room, dining room, and dry kitchen are designed without the use of partition to make the space more spacious.

Extensive use of reinforced glass as its enclosure enhances the space to be more open and provides a natural ventilation system. To improve the natural cooling system in the building, the water pond is added to reinforce the cooling system naturally. A large number of openings also provide more outdoor views for the owner to enjoy the outdoor features such as vegetation and the sound of water creating a tranquil atmosphere. Different kinds of vegetation are also used to surround the building.

Long House is mostly constructed with concrete and wood as its main material. The combination of concrete and wood is to create the tropical and modern atmosphere inside and outside the building. The white concrete wall represents the modernity and is being used because of its rigidity and durability. On the other side, wood represents locality and authenticity.