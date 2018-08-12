World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. China
  5. Atelier Archmixing
  6. 2018
  7. Renovation of Cotton Lab in Changzhou / Atelier Archmixing

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Renovation of Cotton Lab in Changzhou / Atelier Archmixing

  • 22:00 - 12 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Renovation of Cotton Lab in Changzhou / Atelier Archmixing
Save this picture!
Interior of ‘Cotton Lab’. Image © Shengliang Su, Qingshan Wu
Interior of ‘Cotton Lab’. Image © Shengliang Su, Qingshan Wu

The entrance. Image © Shengliang Su, Qingshan Wu Interior of chamber for clothing. Image © Shengliang Su, Qingshan Wu Chamber for “Chufan” with natural light. Image © Shengliang Su, Qingshan Wu "Platform” space. Image © Shengliang Su, Qingshan Wu + 33

  • Architects

    Atelier Archmixing

  • Location

    Xinbei，Changzhou. Jiangsu, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Shen Zhuang, Hao Ren, Yu Tang, Jie Zhu

  • Design Team

    Shen Zhuang, Yu Tang, Jie Zhu, Di Wang, Jian Deng, Yang Ye, Shiyu You, Haochen Zhang, Jiahong Li, Ye Xu(Intern), Weinan Zhou (Intern)

  • Area

    6300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Shengliang Su, Qingshan Wu

  • Structural Engineer

    Shanghai Wildness Structural Des. Firm Inc. (General Partnership) / Yewei Zhang, Weiwei Yu, Qiuyun Li, Yongqian Xu

  • Mechanical and Electrical Consultant

    Xueyuan Jiao, Yang Cao, Renjie Lu, Jian Shen

  • Constructor

    Changzhou Haige Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd. / Qiang Liao, Aiming Zhou, Tao He

  • Wood structure constructor

    Shanghai SKF Builder / Ping Ge, Xiaojun Zhuang, Xiangqian Zhou, Xiaoli Gong, Rongrong Xu

  • Client

    Jiangsu Cotton Lab Clothing Co., Ltd.
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
East elevation of Cotton Lab. Image © Shengliang Su, Qingshan Wu
East elevation of Cotton Lab. Image © Shengliang Su, Qingshan Wu

Text description provided by the architects. The client has been operating a clothes store on Tmall successfully, and then in 2017 they designed and created a store focusing on the aesthetics of life by experiencing clothes and catering consumption, and selected a place far away from the downtown to build an offline brand – ‘Cotton Lab’ in the environment of new retail format.

Save this picture!
Big lobby. Image © Shengliang Su, Qingshan Wu
Big lobby. Image © Shengliang Su, Qingshan Wu

In this online/offline combined new commercial model, the store in the virtual world and the “new retail experience store” in physical world have emerged as a display “window” and a place for experiencing and consumption respectively. This new “internal and external” relationship is prevailing in the Chinese architectural industry.

Save this picture!
Axonometric drawing
Axonometric drawing

“After accepting the commission, we are facing three major problems. First problem is how to coordinate and bridge the gap between large-sized inner space of a factory and small-sized space for retail and catering consumption. The second is about how to create attractive space at lower cost. And the third is how to make the new space comfortable economically as the original factory building is simply designed and energy-costing.” Said the architect, “Finally we chose a ‘House in House’ design strategy which aims to build a complete new-type independent structure inside the main factory building to balance these two major functions.

Save this picture!
"Platform” space. Image © Shengliang Su, Qingshan Wu
"Platform” space. Image © Shengliang Su, Qingshan Wu

Two high, straight and transparent chambers of the “House in House” which go parallel in north-south direction are the same in the outline, as they adopt a standard cross-section of arch shape with sharp point in the middle but completely different in construction. One chamber for clothing which uses steel structure is totally white, which appears so charming and fashionable that it is just appropriate for clothes display.

Save this picture!
Entrance of clothing retail. Image © Shengliang Su, Qingshan Wu
Entrance of clothing retail. Image © Shengliang Su, Qingshan Wu
Save this picture!
Interior of chamber for clothing. Image © Shengliang Su, Qingshan Wu
Interior of chamber for clothing. Image © Shengliang Su, Qingshan Wu

The other chamber is a combination of steel-timber structured catering space and multifunctional space featured as comfortableness presented by the architect. The broken line-shaped wooden poles hanging over head adds both intimate feeling and sense of steadiness.

Save this picture!
Chamber for “Chufan” with natural light. Image © Shengliang Su, Qingshan Wu
Chamber for “Chufan” with natural light. Image © Shengliang Su, Qingshan Wu

The main factory building applies natural ventilation as the first defense for the space to form an initial environment while two newly-added structures apply new-type ventilation system to make up an independent and fully closed air-conditioning environment separately. Such system allocation does not only solve the functional problems but also emerge eventually as a complete set of visual model fully matching to the structure in the space.

Save this picture!
Entrance of Chufan restaurant. Image © Shengliang Su, Qingshan Wu
Entrance of Chufan restaurant. Image © Shengliang Su, Qingshan Wu

The entrance lobby of the building connects with the outer space directly in addition to the connection with other sites of the “Cotton Lab” includes: restaurant, clothes retail store and indoor activity space.

Save this picture!
The structure of Chufan. Image © Shengliang Su, Qingshan Wu
The structure of Chufan. Image © Shengliang Su, Qingshan Wu

Neither of the newly-added chambers occupy too much in this factory building but to leave a vacancy between them where there are a lot of sports and passive facilities for both children and adults. People may feel wandering in street or square when they take a leisure time here. Thanks to the “House in House” or “Interior of the interior” design, everyone is able to experience a kind of “mild exterior” when staying inside the factory building.

Save this picture!
View from the inside to the entrance. Image © Shengliang Su, Qingshan Wu
View from the inside to the entrance. Image © Shengliang Su, Qingshan Wu

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Atelier Archmixing
Office

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Commercial Architecture Retail Showroom China
Cite: "Renovation of Cotton Lab in Changzhou / Atelier Archmixing" 12 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899884/renovation-of-cotton-lab-in-changzhou-atelier-archmixing/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Interior of ‘Cotton Lab’. Image © Shengliang Su, Qingshan Wu

常州“棉仓城市客厅”改造 / 上海阿科米星建筑设计事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »