World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Refurbishment
  4. Germany
  5. Atelier Zafari
  6. 2017
  7. Floating Penthouse Berlin / Atelier Zafari

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Floating Penthouse Berlin / Atelier Zafari

  • 03:00 - 10 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Floating Penthouse Berlin / Atelier Zafari
Save this picture!
Floating Penthouse Berlin / Atelier Zafari, © Werner Huthmacher
© Werner Huthmacher

© Werner Huthmacher © Werner Huthmacher © Werner Huthmacher © Werner Huthmacher + 12

  • Architects

    Atelier Zafari

  • Location

    Berlin, Germany

  • Lead Architects

    Sohrab Zafari

  • Construction Engineer

    K. J. Meyer

  • Area

    120.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Werner Huthmacher
Save this picture!
© Werner Huthmacher
© Werner Huthmacher

Text description provided by the architects. On the roof of an existing building in Berlin Neukölln, a small but lively and sensual world has been created in a simple style that belies its complexity – a dwelling that gives its occupants enhanced quality of life. Here the focus is on primary elements, allowing for an individual sense and experience not only of the space but also of the light, the shade, the wind, the air, the rain, the greenery, the sky, the sunrise and sunset.

Save this picture!
© Werner Huthmacher
© Werner Huthmacher
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Werner Huthmacher
© Werner Huthmacher

The building was constructed in the early 1970s on the edge of what is known as the Bohemian Village, where a five-storey perimeter-block development dating from the boom years of the mid- to late eighteenth century abuts the one- and two-storey houses of the former village. The new 80 m2 penthouse surrounded by a 40 m2 terrace slots into its surroundings as a parasitic entity clad all in black. Here, different epochs collide and the new upward extension represents a connection to the present.

Save this picture!
© Werner Huthmacher
© Werner Huthmacher
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Werner Huthmacher
© Werner Huthmacher

Since the existing structure did not have sufficient load capacity to support another storey, one of the core criteria for the design was the avoidance of undue stress on the roof. To achieve this, a volume was developed on the roof with a complex supporting steel-frame structure that was laterally tensioned and tied into the firewalls bounding the sides of the building. A wrap-around terrace with all-round glazing was incorporated into the structure. This is floated above the existing building with the support of girders. The idea of this terrace combines a distinctive spatial environment with a structure that complies with building code.

Save this picture!
© Werner Huthmacher
© Werner Huthmacher

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Atelier Zafari
Office

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Germany
Cite: "Floating Penthouse Berlin / Atelier Zafari" 10 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899875/floating-penthouse-berlin-atelier-zafari/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »